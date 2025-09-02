Trusted reporter Miguel Delaney has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur backed away from what would have been one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window as they enquired after an elite attacking talent.

Spurs swooped to sign France international forward Randal Kolo Muani on deadline day over fears that Dominic Solanke’s ankle injury could be worse than first feared and keep him sidelined for at least two months.

While Kolo Muani nominally plays as a No.9, he can also cover the wide positions, and Tottenham were also in the market for a left-sided attacker on the final day of the window.

Attempts to tempt Manchester City into the sale of Savinho fell through, while a proposed swoop for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman also collapsed over the conditions of the deal.

Delaney, meanwhile, also claims that Spurs explored a move for Milan attacker Rafael Leao in the final 36 hours of the window, only to be quoted a monster fee by the Serie A giants.

Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe also stated that Tottenham were priced out of a move for Leao, with the Rossoneri demanding too high a transfer fee.

This news has now been clarified by The Independent‘s Delaney, who revealed that the Serie A club asked the north London outfit to pay a whopping €100m (£87m) for the Portugal international.

Delaney told The Independent’s Inside Football newsletter: “AC Milan quoted Tottenham Hotspur as much as €100m for Rafael Leao, as sources state that Spurs had cast around for a number of forwards in the final 36 hours of the window.

“That was how they ended up with Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani on loan after protracted negotiations about an option to buy.”

Frank insistent on only signing attacking upgrades

Meanwhile, Delaney explained that Thomas Frank insisted that he only wanted forwards who would improve his squad instead of making signings just for the sake of it.

Delaney also stated that Frank is willing to use Kolo Muani in the troublesome left-wing position, if required.

He added: “Thomas Frank, for his part, was insistent that they only bring in forwards that actually elevate the squad. An eventual list that also includes Xavi Simons, Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus is a higher level than the club’s recent modern business, to be fair, perhaps indicating they are now buying at a different level.

“Kolo Muani is also viewed as particularly suited since he can pose an alternative to Dominic Solanke, but also play on the left.”

