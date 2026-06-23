Trusted source reveals second Tottenham raid on Brighton in De Zerbi masterclass

Roberto De Zerbi is being tipped to raid his old Brighton once again, as Tottenham Hotspur continue their incredibly busy summer transfer window to date.

Having already poached Jan Paul van Hecke from the south coast outfit, to go alongside the free agent additions of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, it looks like De Zerbi is not done when it comes to being reunited with another of his old players.

Tottenham paid £52million to snap up Netherlands star Van Hecke after having two previous bids knocked back, with the former Brighton man poised to replace wantaway Cristian Romero in De Zerbi’s starting XI.

And, having also been linked with Seagulls duo Bart Verbruggen and Carlos Baleba, The Athletic claims it’s another Brighton star who could be bound for north London instead.

They state that experienced goalkeeper Jason Steele is on a list of candidates to potentially become the No.2 goalkeeper at Tottenham.

The 35-year-old is viewed as a good option, having previously worked with De Zerbi at Brighton.

Indeed, Steele played 43 games under the Italian boss across two seasons – the most of any goalkeeper during his time there, though De Zerbi did sign Verbruggen, who has since become the undisputed No.1.

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Kinsky’s job to lose at Tottenham

As for who will be De Zerbi’s first choice next season, the Italian has already been quoted as confirming it’s Antonin Kinsky’s job to lose after his superb end to the season.

That means Guglielmo Vicario will move on, with Inter Milan and Juventus both keen on signing the Italy stopper this summer.

As for other options, PSG star Lucas Chevalier has emerged as a potential rival for Kinsky, while’s there’s also talk of Leeds stopper Karl Darlow heading to north London as experienced back-up to the talented Czech keeper.