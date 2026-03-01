Tottenham’s fears of relegation mounted after Igor Tudor suffered a second consecutive defeat since taking charge by suffering a 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Tudor recently replaced Thomas Frank on an interim basis until the end of the season with the clear task of guiding Tottenham away from a relegation battle. But it has been two defeats from two so far for Tudor at Tottenham, who are four points above the bottom three with 10 games left.

On Sunday, Fulham took a two-goal lead in the first half through goals from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi. Only Richarlison was able to pull one back in the second half for Spurs, whose last win in the league was back in 2025.

While some Spurs fans acknowledged Tudor’s substitutions – goalscorer Richarlison was one of the players he brought on – many are concerned that not much has changed since the dismissal of the unpopular Frank.

And although Tudor is only on duty until the end of the season, some wonder if he’ll even make it that far before Spurs pull the trigger again.

On the COYS channel on Reddit, one user wrote: “Tudor won’t survive lol. They’ll panic hire someone with 5 games left. This is truly remarkable. How to ruin a billionaire business.”

Another pointed to a series of ‘sackable’ offences he has committed already, writing: “Tudor is out of his depth. Playing 3 at the back having only Van de Ven and Danso available is sackable offense. Playing Vicario and Dragusin is sackable offense. Putting Gray at LWB is sackable offense.”

A third commenter argued Tudor is doing the opposite of what he was brought in for, posting: “New manager, and once again playing a s**t system that doesn’t fit the players. We have a left back on the bench, doesn’t play. Playing Gallagher and now Sarr on the right, doesn’t work. Tudor’s whole selling point was to calm everything down and fight fires and if anything he’s just making things worse.”

Another concurred: “Tudor out, man spoke like he was going to make us work hard and a tough side. He’s clearly a fraud.”

Over on X, there was more concern about Tudor.

One posted: “Not sure what the tactics were or what we were even trying to do. Tudor playing multiple players out of position is very worrying. Seen nothing of note in his 2 games and we look worse if anything.”

Another posted: “Seriously why did we get Tudor. Man’s got no idea and wrong guy for this team. Look forward to seeing an entirely new team in the Championship.”

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham tipped for clearout

While the prospect of Tottenham getting rid of Tudor before the summer seems unlikely, it’s hard to imagine him at the helm beyond then.

It’s equally easy to suspect Spurs will be under pressure to oversee a major clearout from their squad that has underperformed massively in the past couple of Premier League seasons – regardless of whether they retain their top-flight status or not.

One Reddit user argued: “The lack of fight is alarming, at this point I will still give your young players some leeway but even with the caveat we stay up, we need a insane clean out, sell any player beyond age of 25 and bring in a new core who haven’t played in this culture of losing.”

Another posted: “We don’t even look like trying to even score a goal I feel sorry for Tudor the most mentally week bunch of players I have ever seen put on a shirt. If we don’t some how get relegated just clear out the decks I can’t stand them.”

Another wrote: “Honestly we’re gonna have to clear this lot out either way. If you can’t get on the park, you have to go. The rest aren’t good enough and have to go.”

And another insisted: “Oh the clearout has to be huge if we stay up. So many bang average or even below par players in this squad. I know the likes of Sarr, Odobert and Gray are adored but some people but they are Championship players at best. Porro and Udogie might be back-ups at a decent team. Vicario has got worse and worse and worse.

“I’d honestly accept offers for just about anyone this summer and start all over again. No point swapping two or three players in – this is a massive project.

“Of course, if we go down we’re going to have to sell 95% of the squad anyway. At last we’d see the likes of Moore, Donley and Lankshear playing like they give a s**t.”

Latest Tottenham news: Next manager search, takeover bid

As the search for Tottenham’s next manager continues, one recent report has claimed they have switched their attention to someone in the Bundesliga.

In terms of player sales, one defender is said to be waiting for Real Madrid to make a move for him.

And off the pitch, TEAMtalk has learned the latest on Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s potential takeover bid.