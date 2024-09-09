Turkish giants looking to snatch trusted Postecoglou lieutenant in damaging Tottenham exit

Tottenham could end up losing one of Ange Postecoglou’s most reliable squad members before the Turkish transfer window shuts, according to reports that have emerged on Monday.

Clubs in Turkey can still bring in fresh additions up until September 13 and it appears that Galatasaray are plotting a move for a Spurs defensive backup capable of feeling numerous roles in north London.

It’s been a busy summer of ins and outs at Tottenham as Postecoglou builds a squad he feels is much more suited to brand of football he likes to play.

Gone are the likes of Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso, who were all sold, while Pierre-Emile, Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon were loaned out and Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon released.

Sergio Reguilon is another player who could be on the move after his own Turkish links, while reports in Turkey state that veteran Welshman Ben Davies is very much on the radar of Galatasaray.

With just four days left of the Super Lig transfer window, the Turkish champions are still looking to add to their squad and Davies has emerged as a target.

Indeed, Takvim reports Galatasaray are looking to switch to a back five after the arrival of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, and the Wales international is seen as an ideal candidate to play on the left side of a back three in that system.

Spurs already considering Davies replacement

The potential loss of Davies would be a potentially damaging blow to Postecoglou when he has no means of replacing the 31-year-old now that the summer window has closed to English clubs, bar the addition of free agents.

Replacing Davies long term is certainly something Tottenham have been pondering, having held discussions with Serie A outfit Lecce over a move for their left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The 19-year-old has been in the news this week after scoring just 42 seconds into his debut for the senior Denmark side when called off the bench for their Nations League clash against Switzerland last week.

Capable of playing as an orthodox left-back or as a left wing-back, the player has earned comparisons to Tottenham legend Gareth Bale for his pace and ability to soar up and down the flanks.

However, Spurs will reportedly face competition from Manchester United for Dorgu’s signature, as reported in Monday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

Davies facing more bench duty

As for Davies, the versatile defender has been at Tottenham since 2014 but has been rarely used by Postecoglou when Destiny Udogie has been fully fit.

Davies, however, played a critical role for Spurs last season when Micky van de Ven was injured and Cristian Romero banned, filling in at centre-back alongside fellow full-back Emerson Royal in a makeshift central defensive pairing.

But with Davies not looking like he will be a regular starter this season, the report adds that Galatasaray are looking to take advantage of the situation and offer him more game time.

If he did move to Turkey, Davies could end up playing alongside his former Tottenham teammate Davinson Sanchez in Galatasaray’s back three.

The Welshman, who is contracted until June 2025, has scored nine goals in 330 total appearances for Spurs although only 19 of those came last term.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Sunday when they welcome Arsenal in the north London derby.