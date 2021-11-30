Nuno Espirito Santo has not let his quick sacking by Tottenham Hotspur affect his desire to remain a Premier League manager, according to reports.

Nuno underwent a very short reign as Tottenham head coach between June and November 2021. He was far from their first choice to take charge in the summer anyway. However, he made a good start before things began to unravel.

A number of factors worked against Nuno’s favour. For example, the summer saga surrounding star striker Harry Kane and a potential transfer away likely didn’t help.

Indeed, goalscoring became a problem for Tottenham as a whole under Nuno. Eventually, their form declined to the extent that the club were forced into an early decision.

Nuno left Tottenham at the start of November after just 17 matches in charge. He won nine, drew one and lost seven of them.

His tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the shortest of any of the club’s managers in the Premier League era. As such, his confidence may have been knocked a bit.

But it appears that is not the case. Indeed, according to Le10 Sport, Nuno wants to get back into management as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the ex-Wolves coach is keen to remain in the Premier League, instead of moving elsewhere like Ligue 1.

Conte wants Eric Bailly at Spurs Antonio Conte is interested in bringing in Eric Bailly.

The Sun recently reported that Nuno would like to try his luck in the French top flight. Furthermore, his agent Jorge Mendes was supposedly looking for solutions.

But Le10 Sport‘s information indicates there has been “no contact” between Nuno and any Ligue 1 side. Besides, he would prefer his next job to be in England still.

It is not yet clear where he may end up or when that may be. Seven Premier League clubs (including Spurs) have already changed their manager since the current season began.

Some other coaches remain under pressure, but it would be complete speculation to link Nuno to the potential vacancies at present.

Given the job he previously did with Wolves, though, he will be keen to prove himself again when the opportunity arises.

Nuno Espirito Santo successor Antonio Conte coming to terms with Tottenham task

Tottenham chose Antonio Conte as the man to replace Nuno after his dismissal. They previously tried to lure the former Inter Milan boss in the summer but he made them wait.

Conte is in charge now, though, and will be aiming to help Spurs get back on track.

He has won two, drawn one and lost one of his four matches in charge so far. The first defeat came to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last week.

In the aftermath, Conte reflected on the challenge he has inherited from Nuno.

“It is not simple because in this moment because for sure the level of Tottenham is not so high,” Conte said.

“There is an important gap to the top teams in England. Of this we must not be scared.

“I am here to work, here to improve the situation. I know we have to work hard but we have also to improve the quality of the situation, because if we want to be competitive.”

READ MORE: Conte admits he has noticed major Tottenham difference to Chelsea, Inter Milan in trophy hunt