Tottenham are intent on signing a striker before the end of the summer transfer window and they have two Premier League proven hitmen on their wanted list.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League last season after selling all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and failed to bring in a direct replacement.

Although Ange Postecoglou adapted to use the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner in attack, they lacked the required firepower to reach the Champions League, which will be the target once again this season.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Spurs are chasing both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Toney, 28, is said to be available at the right price this summer due to his desire to play for a bigger club and having one year remaining on his Bees contract. But he is back in training with Thomas Frank’s side after missing most of last season due to a suspension received for gambling rule breaches.

Brentford are already looking to sign a replacement, with a number of options available including Benfica’s Arthur Cabral. Once there is progress there, Toney’s future could become a lot clearer.

He enjoyed a successful summer with England, playing a key role from the bench and helping the Three Lions reach the final at Euro 2024, which they lost 2-1 to Spain last month.

Solanke, 26, had his most prolific scoring season with the Cherries in the top flight last year, netting 19 goals as Andoni Iraola’s men impressed and finished 12th.

However, it is believed Bournemouth would be reluctant to sell the once-capped England forward so late in the window because of his standing in the squad. He has three years remaining on his Vitality Stadium contract.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham could lodge bids for both Toney and Solanke in the coming weeks as their hunt for a new striker intensifies.

Tottenham chase Brentford and Bournemouth strikers

Postecoglou admits Spurs still have plenty of work to do before the window closes.

“I don’t think it’ll all get done [in this window]. I’ve never believed in quick fixes and I think I said that it would have been great if we had done our business already, but I’ve always maintained a discipline not to go off and sort of get too emotional through these times,” he said.

“It’s a difficult time. This is the part of the season where I’ve probably got the least control over decisions and I’ve learned to stay disciplined and make sure that we do what we set out to do. We’ve added the two young guys, but I also think there’s been growth from other guys from last year, which naturally makes us stronger this year.

“But yeah, we obviously still got a hand in this window, but I think we’ll go beyond this window. This was wasn’t just tinkering around the edges when I took over, it needed, you know, a big shift from where it was.”

Postecoglou is looking to make huge changes to the Spurs squad and admits that is already well underway.

“I was just thinking about last year’s pre-season, you know, I reckon 50% of the people who were on that tour are probably not here now. So we’ve already done a hell of a lot and we don’t need to do as much, but I still think there’s… because it’s not just about having success one year. What you’re trying to build is another, hopefully another cycle of success, and I think that’ll take a bit longer.”

Tottenham travel to newly-promoted Leicester on August 19 for the start of the Premier League season.

