Two rivals battle for Richarlison as Tottenham hunt superb replacement; elite star to agree contract extension

Two clubs are preparing to submit big offers for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, with Ange Postecoglou eyeing a top-class replacement up front, while Son Heung-min is reportedly set for a contract extension.

Richarlison finished last season with a record of 12 goals and four assists from 31 games. However, nine of those goals came in a purple patch between December 10 and February 3, as the Brazilian struggled with his form and injury during the rest of the campaign.

Tottenham spent an initial £50million to sign Richarlison from Everton in July 2022, and the deal had the potential to rise to £60m through bonus clauses. But the 27-year-old has yet to justify that big price tag, or show that he is capable of being an effective replacement for Harry Kane.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Saudi Pro League chiefs are keeping tabs on the player’s situation. While Richarlison is not in the final stages of his career, like most players who head to the Middle East, Saudi chiefs feel they can tempt him into a transfer with a massive contract offer.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, two Saudi clubs in Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah have ‘set their sights’ on Richarlison and have drawn up ‘sizeable bids’ for him.

Postecoglou’s side will want close to the £50m they initially spent on Richarlison before letting him leave North London. Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah both have the money to match this asking price, though they might start the bidding at a lower sum.

A move to Al-Ittihad would see Richarlison link up with top stars such as Karim Benzema, Fabinho and N’Golo Kante, while newly promoted Al-Qadisiyah have already brought in Nacho from Real Madrid and are planning several more statement signings.

Selling Richarlison would give Spurs money to improve several parts of the squad. Most importantly, though, they need to find a top striker who can lead the attack and potentially fire them back into the top four.

Tottenham transfers: David could replace Richarlison

Postecoglou’s favourite target is understood to be Lille’s Jonathan David. His price tag has fallen to just £25m as he has entered the final 12 months of his Lille contract, and this has caught Spurs’ attention.

£25m for David would be an excellent deal as he has proven himself to be a lethal marksman for Lille, Canada and Gent so far in his career.

Indeed, the 24-year-old notched 26 goals in 47 matches across all competitions last term.

On July 10, TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle United had held talks over David’s prospective signing. But Spurs have since hijacked their move and are looking to snare the Canada international first.

In another boost for Spurs, skipper Son looks set to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, despite being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia along with Richarlison.

At the start of the month, it emerged that Spurs were planning to activate their option to extend Son’s contract from 2025 to 2026.

It has now been claimed that the left winger has given this contract extension the green light, which means Spurs can formally begin the process of tying him down for an extra year.

As Son is already 32 years of age, he could play two more seasons with Spurs before picking up one last big contract in 2026 by heading to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi chiefs ideally wanted to land Son when he was closer to the peak of his powers, such as last summer or this summer, but the player is determined to help Spurs end their trophy drought before departing.

