A pair of Tottenham stars have had further doubt cast on their Spurs careers with Nuno Espirito Santo due to swing the axe at a critical time, per multiple reports.

Tottenham have already endured a rollercoaster of emotions in the current campaign. A run of three successive wins without conceding kicked their season off in fine style. Since then, however, Spurs have struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Back-to-back 1-0 defeats were suffered in their most recent matches, with their midweek loss to Vitesse Arnhem a notable low point.

Nonetheless, Tottenham have chance to right their wrongs in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night. Spurs travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley with a spot in the quarter finals up for grabs.

Per the Daily Mail, Nuno reportedly views this game as a ‘final’, indicating the need for the Portuguese boss to garner immediate results.

However, the Mail, along with the Evening Standard report he will be without Dele Alli and Harry Winks for the contest.

The pair are not injured, quite the contrary. Amid woeful spells of form, the midfield pair are reportedly in line to be axed from the matchday squad.

Resting first-team stars in the EFL Cup is not a new notion. But given Nuno’s belief the contest is of vital importance, their omission does not paint a positive picture for the two Spurs stars.

Spurs hold talks with Monaco for Aurelian Tchouameni Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly held talks with Monaco for midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni, with more updates on Dusan Vlahovic and Joe Rodon.

Both Alli and Winks played in the dismal defeat to Vitesse last week. Alli was then an unused substitute in the loss to West Ham on Sunday. Winks was omitted from the squad altogether.

The Evening Standard state both are ‘desperate’ for first-team football, and could therefore seek January moves away.

Following the defeat to Vitesse, Winks gave an honest interview that revealed his confidence at Tottenham is shot.

With both players aged 25, there is plenty of time to resurrect their careers elsewhere if a sale is sanctioned.

Five Manchester United managers who were far worse than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Chelsea eye Tottenham striker target in January

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ‘open’ to making a striker splash in the winter window for a Tottenham-linked PSG forward facing an impossible task according to a report.

Goal (citing a Spanish report) claim Chelsea are eyeing up PSG’s Mauro Icardi. The Argentine, 28. left Inter for PSG in 2020, though has found regular game-time difficult to come by.

If usurping Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven wasn’t hard enough, the arrival of Lionel Messi has given Icardi a near-impossible barrier to overcome.

As a result, Icardi has been tipped to move on. Tottenham and Italian pair Juventus and AC Milan are all reportedly keen. Spurs’ interest appeared to originally stem from a time when it appeared Harry Kane would leave for Manchester City.

But it is Chelsea who are linked today, with the Blues deemed ‘open’ to sanctioning a January raid.

READ MORE: ‘Naive’ Nuno slammed for making terrible Tottenham situation worse