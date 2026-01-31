Two Tottenham transfers OFF, but FOUR others remain possible ‘until the end’

Two rumoured Tottenham transfers – one an arrival and the other an exit – will NOT happen, though four other deals remain in play in the final days of the window.

Spurs are gearing up for a frantic end to the winter window in which both arrivals and exits are possible. However, two such moves that have been explored in recent weeks can now be discounted.

The first involves Mathys Tel who was the subject of numerous loan approaches.

French side Paris FC pushed the hardest, though Tottenham have now made it crystal clear no bids in any guise will be entertained for Tel.

That message has been received loud and clear at Paris FC who per Fabrizio Romano, have quickly struck a deal to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna instead.

Elsewhere, BILD chief, Christian Falk, recently stated Tottenham had made contact with Bayern Munich regarding Serge Gnabry.

That potential move can also be resigned to the scrapheap, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

He wrote on X: “Understand Tottenham were never a topic in recent days for Serge Gnabry.

“The clear plan for Gnabry is to sign a new contract until 2028 with FC Bayern in the next days.”

So… which deals ARE possible?

TEAMtalk understands West Ham are pushing to sign back-up goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, from Spurs.

A loan deal is in play, though Tottenham will only give the green light if lining up an adequate replacement.

Andy Robertson’s transfer from Liverpool worth £5m plus add-ons has been agreed in principle.

The Scot is open to the move, though there are growing doubts as to whether Liverpool – who are struggling with injuries specifically in defence – will let Robertson go.

The only way they will is if agreeing a deal with Roma to cut Kostas Tsimikas’ loan spell short. The fact there is no recall clause in the Greek’s deal complicates matters, and Roma would want a replacement for Tsimikas too.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus are still pushing to snap up Randal Kolo Muani by breaking Tottenham’s loan with PSG.

He wrote on X: “Juventus have not sent any bid or proposal for Jhon Duran so far despite recent reports.

“Juve plan to wait for Randal Kolo Muani until the end, still trying to get him back with decision in Tottenham hands.”

Raheem Sterling – now available via free agency – has been linked, and the winger is willing to take the mother of all pay cuts to ensure his next move is the right move.

TEAMtalk understands Sterling is exploring all opportunities from far and wide, but his preference is to remain in London.