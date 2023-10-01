Two ‘untouchable’ Tottenham stars showered with praise, as duo labelled crucial to ‘rebirth’ under Postecoglou

The Italian press have heaped praise on Tottenham pair Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, labelling the players ‘untouchable’ for Ange Postecoglou and stating that they have been pivotal to the club’s ‘rebirth’ this season.

Tottenham endured a tough campaign in 2022-23, finishing eighth in the Premier League and failing to get any further than the last 16 of any cup competition. Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent in March and they went on to appoint Postecoglou as his successor over the summer.

Spurs revamped their squad with the signings of James Maddison, Vicario, Manor Solomon, Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson. They also made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent.

The North London side lost talisman Harry Kane in mid-August as he signed for German titans Bayern. Despite this, Postecoglou has started his Spurs reign brilliantly, as they sit second in the table with five wins from seven outings. Only Spurs and Arsenal are unbeaten in the Prem this term, following Manchester City’s surprise loss to Wolves on Saturday.

Postecoglou has got Spurs playing an exciting brand of attacking football, something their fans have been crying out for in recent years. Maddison has taken on some of Kane’s creative play, while Son Heung-min and Richarlison have been tasked with replacing the England captain’s goals.

Italian shot-stopper Vicario has replaced Hugo Lloris as Spurs’ number one. Udogie, meanwhile, has returned from his loan spell at Udinese and made the left-back spot his own.

Both Vicario and Udogie have featured heavily this campaign, including in the dramatic and controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday night.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have now analysed Spurs’ season so far, lauding former Serie A duo Vicario and Udogie.

Two stars now ‘untouchable’ for Postecoglou and Spurs

They explain how the pair have become ‘untouchable’ for Postecoglou at Spurs thanks to their mature and classy performances.

Both Vicario and Udogie have played integral roles in the ‘rebirth’ at Spurs, with Postecoglou looking to move the team on from Kane and help them get back into the top four.

Vicario is described as the ‘immovable starting keeper’ whom Spurs will be able to rely on for years to come. Not only is he impressing on the pitch, but he is also learning every day from Spurs’ goalkeeper coaches. The two parties are forming a close bond behind the scenes.

Udogie, meanwhile, is described as the ‘surprise’ package of Spurs’ season so far. He is only 20 years old but is already rewarding Postecoglou for his faith in him through his ‘boldness, personality and confidence’.

Postecoglou will be hoping Vicario and Udogie can continue their fine form in Spurs’ upcoming matches. They travel to Luton Town on Saturday before hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23.

