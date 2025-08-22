Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on the signing of Tyler Dibling to Everton after the Toffees agreed a deal with Southampton, according to reliable sources, but manager Thomas Frank and chairman Daniel Levy remain hopeful of avoiding an Eberechi Eze-type scenario with a Brazilian star they are keen on.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison suffering a long-term knee injury, Tottenham are on the hunt for a new attacking player before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. Spurs were confident of signing Eze from Crystal Palace this week, but Arsenal swooped in and quickly wrapped up a deal for the attacking midfielder following the injury to Kai Havertz.

This has led Tottenham to get back into the market as their search for an attacking star continues.

The Independent reported on August 21 that Tottenham made ‘an approach’ for Southampton winger Dibling after suffering a blow in their pursuit of Eze.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also reported Tottenham’s interest in Dibling, noting on his YouTube channel: “Then for Tottenham, another name I think we have to watch, is Tyler Dibling. Tyler Dibling is a top target for Everton.

“Everton remain in negotiations for Tyler Dibling, but tonight, during internal talks they had at Tottenham also the name of Tyler Dibling was mentioned.”

Dibling, though, is now set to join Everton, who have agreed a deal with his club Southampton.

Earlier on Friday, TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, reported that Everton were planning to make a fourth bid for Dibling.

The Toffees had three offers for the winger already turned down, but the Merseyside club were not going to give up on securing his services this summer.

Sources told TEAMtalk that the 19-year-old English winger’s ‘heart’ was ‘set on a switch to Merseyside’, and reliable sources have now confirmed that a £42million (€48.4m, $56.8m) deal has been struck.

Romano wrote on X at 7:11pm on August 22: “Tyler Dibling to Everton, here we go! Deal in place for talented winger to join #EFC after long negotiations.

“Verbal agreement at £42m plus sell-on clause to Southampton, long term deal for Dibling agreed back in July. Formal steps next, as @ElBobble @_pauljoyce reported.”

Sky Sports have also reported that Everton and Southampton have a £42m (€48.4m, $56.8m) deal in place, with ‘an agreement in principle’ having been reached between the two clubs.

Savinho hopes alive for Tottenham – sources

While Eze and Dibling may have turned down the chance to join Tottenham, the north London outfit are in with a chance of signing Savinho from Manchester City.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Tottenham are ready to pay up to €85m (£73.7m, $99.6m), including bonuses, to convince Man City to cash in on Savinho.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are not showing any willingness to sell Savinho, who joined the Cityzens only last summer.

However, the 21-year-old Brazil international winger himself is keen on swapping the Etihad Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Savinho has asked his agents to soften Man City’s stance and allow him to join Tottenham.

Savinho’s agents are working hard behind the scenes to fulfil the winger’s desire, with the player ‘motivated by the opportunity to play regularly and prepare for the World Cup’.

