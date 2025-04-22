Tottenham believe they can sign Southampton star for under half his £100m price-tag

Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic about signing Tyler Dibling and believe that they could get the Southampton star for less than half his asking price, TEAMtalk understands, while Newcastle United’s stance on the youngster has come to light.

Dibling has been one of Southampton’s best players this season. The versatile attacking player has scored four goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances for the Saints, who have already been relegated from the Premier League.

Given how impressive Dibling has been this season, and the volume of interested suitors, it is unlikely that he will be at Southampton next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Southampton value Dibling at £100million, but Tottenham believe that they could sign the winger for less than half of that.

Tottenham are currently the most intent on signing the winger, who, according to former Manchester United player Dion Dublin on Match of the Day on BBC One in December 2024, “plays his game like Cole Palmer.”

Spurs are the most serious club for Dibling at this stage and, according to BBC Sport, previously saw a bid worth £35m knocked back in January. There is interest in the winger from Newcastle, Manchester United and Manchester City as well.

The north London club’s perspective is that since they signed James Maddison for £40million in the summer of 2023 after Leicester City got relegated, Dibling could be available for a similar fee, maybe around £45million with a few add-ons on top.

Tottenham believe that when formal talks open, Southampton will not be as adamant about getting £100million for Dibling.

Southampton, though, have made it clear that their priority is to keep Dibling and are banking on his loyalty to the club to keep hold of him.

Dibling is appreciative of Southampton because after his struggles at the Chelsea academy, the Saints welcomed him back and ultimately gave him a pathway to the Premier League.

However, the Dibling is now ready to move on, and has been since the departure of Russell Martin, who he was close to.

Newcastle United stance on Tyler Dibling

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle still hold an interest in Dibling, but the Magpies may not be as determined as they were before to bring the winger to St. James’ Park.

While Newcastle will be looking to strengthen the right-wing position, it was the club’s then Sporting Director Dan Ashworth who was driving the Magpies’ interest in Dibling.

While the Premier League top-five hopefuls still appreciate Dibling, it is not as clear-cut as it was before.

Moreover, Jacob Murphy is doing well at the moment, which means that Newcastle may not be keen on spending big money on a right winger.

Murphy has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side this season.

Newcastle also have an interest in Antoine Semenyo, and the Magpies could prioritise the 25-year-old Ghana international forward, who can operate on the right wing as well as on the left wing.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City also appreciate Dibling, and so do Man Utd.

Man Utd Technical Director Jason Wilcox knows Dibling well from his time at Southampton, and while the Red Devils want to invest in young English talent and are likely to sign a right-sided player, their top target in the summer transfer window is to sign a number nine.

Ruben Amorim’s side are also keen on signing a new number 10 and bringing in a goalkeeper. Signing a right-winger is low on Man Utd’s list of priorities.

