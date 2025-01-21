Tottenham have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Tyler Dibling, with TEAMtalk sources shedding light on the Southampton midfielder’s stance on a potential move to the north London club.

Dibling has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. Despite Southampton’s dire form, the 18-year-old midfielder has stood out with two goals in 20 Premier League matches. The teenager has also given two assists in the Carabao Cup and has found the back of the net twice in the FA Cup. BBC pundit Dion Dublin has been so impressed that he has compared Dibling to Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer.

With Southampton having won just one Premier League game all season and rooted to the foot of the table, it is very likely they will suffer an immediate return to the Championship.

With Dibling’s talent and impressive performances this season, it is going to be very hard for Southampton to keep hold of the midfielder, especially with clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool all monitoring him.

Tottenham have also shown interest in Dibling, with the North London outfit very active in bringing in promising young players in recent transfer windows, such as Lucas Bergvall, Ashley Phillips and Archie Gray.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Dibling is very keen on a move to Tottenham, who we can also reveal have been working very hard and putting in the graft behind the scenes at winning the race to secure the services of the midfielder.

A move in the January transfer window may not be possible because Southampton will surely not want to lose any of their best players when they still have a mathematical chance of escaping the dreaded drop.

However, a transfer to Spurs in the summer of 2025 could happen, especially with Dibling, who is under contract at Southampton until 2027, very interested in playing for the north London club.

RB Leipzig ready to pay big money for Dibling

TEAMtalk understands that Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are also keen on a deal for Dibling.

There is now speculation in Germany that Leipzig are pressing ahead with their pursuit of the midfielder and want to deal done in the January transfer window.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Leipzig are ready to pay €30m (£25.4m, $31m) for him.

Southampton want much more because they are aware that Tottenham and other clubs in the Premier League are interested in him too.

The journalist wrote on X: “EXCL | RB Leipzig want to sign Tyler Dibling! Half of Europe is chasing the 18-year-old super talent from Southampton.

“RB Leipzig are prepared to pay 30 million euros for the versatile winger. Southampton, however, demand much more, partly because SpursOfficial and other clubs from the Premier League are heavily involved in the race.

“Contract until 2027. At the latest for the summer transfer window, Dibling is one to watch.”

Latest Tottenham news: Fati stance, Dorgu competition

While Dibling is keen on a move to Tottenham, the Premier League club would have to work hard to convince Ansu Fati.

Reports in Spain last week claimed that Tottenham have already made an offer for the Barcelona forward. West Ham United and Besiktas are keen on the 22-year-old as well.

However, it has now been reported that although Barcelona are willing to offload the Spain international for good in the January transfer window, the youngster himself wants to stay at the LaLiga club and make himself a success there.

As TEAMtalk has reported this month, Tottenham want to sign a new centre-back in January as they aim to fare better in the second half of the season.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Tottenham. The 27-year-old defender joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. The Blues are ready to let the Englishman leave, and it seems that Tottenham are willing to take him.

Another defender that Tottenham are looking to sign in January is Patrick Dorgu. He is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and can also operate as a left wing-back.

The Denmark international has been a regular for Lecce for the past two years, and Manchester United are now actively trying to sign him.

However, Tottenham have not given up hopes of luring Dorgu to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are reported to be providing Man Utd with “stiff competition”.

