Radu Dragusin's agent has spoken out on his client's future at Tottenham

The agent of rarely-seen Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin has lifted the lid on both the player and club’s stance on a January transfer.

Tottenham paid £21.5m to sign Dragusin from Genoa in the winter window of 2023. The Romania international has provided adequate cover in the rearguard, though has found it difficult to break into Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven.

Dragusin’s lack of action has prompted speculation he and/or Tottenham would be willing to part ways in the not too distant future.

Indeed, links to Napoli have been widespread, with a move to the table-topping Serie A side potentially offering Dragusin an opportunity to compete for league titles.

But when speaking to Italian outlet Gonfialarete.com, Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, has insisted both Dragusin and Tottenham intend to continue their relationship.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone (potential suitors) and I don’t think Tottenham want to let him go,” explained Manea. “Radu is focused and wants to play his chances with Spurs. I’ve seen the news too, but – I repeat – I haven’t heard from anyone.

“We like that so many teams are following him, but I’ve also told the others who have called me that – as of today – we’re not interested.”

The agent added: “No player is happy if he doesn’t play a lot, but he wants to fight for his place. We’ll see later how many games he’ll play and we’ll evaluate, at this moment it’s premature to think about a transfer.”

Dragusin agent responds to Napoli links

Manea was also asked about the links to Napoli in particular, and while he praised the Italian side, he doubled down on the claims Dragusin’s future remains in north London.

When asked if he and his client will explore the market if opportunities don’t come, Manea concluded: “There is this possibility. If he doesn’t play any games until this winter, it’s normal to look around. But I don’t think it will happen, Tottenham also believes a lot in him and we don’t intend to leave.

“Napoli is certainly a great team, first in the Italian league (a championship that Radu knows) and would be a valid alternative.

“He only thinks about Tottenham and I deny the rumours that have been circulating: no offer has arrived.”

InterLive also raised eyebrows recently when touting a potential swap deal involving Dragusin and Inter Milan centre-back, Yann Bisseck.

Manea’s comments suggest those rumours are pure speculation and will not come true.

Latest Tottenham transfer news – Porro eyed / Archie Gray exit?

In other news, Football Insider state Pedro Porro has been identified by Manchester City as a worthy replacement for the declining Kyle Walker.

Porro is also on Real Madrid’s radar in the event they fail to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold over to The Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are reportedly enquiring about the possibility of signing Tottenham midfielder, Archie Gray, on loan in January.

Sevilla’s sporting director is Victor Orta who was previously in charge at Leeds – the club Spurs signed Gray from.

Finally, Tottenham are understood to be favourites to sign ex-Man City striker, Liam Delap. The 21-year-old has shone since leaving City for Ipswich Town over the summer and is valued around the £33m mark.

Dragusin’s career has stalled since joining Tottenham

Radu Dragusin’s league appearances per season

Per year, Dragusin’s minutes in league football are only going one way. He was clearly a vital asset at Genoa having played all 38 league games in their 2022/23 campaign in Serie B.

He racked up 19 appearances in the first half of the 2023/24 season before joining Tottenham mid-season where he made a further nine appearances.

This term, however, he remains firmly behind Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the pecking order, with the pair clearly earning Postecoglou’s favour and trust.

Barring injury, it’s difficult to see where Dragusin will be given further opportunities to add to his two appearances in the Premier League this season.