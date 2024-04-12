Tottenham make ‘unexpected €30m offer’ for Spanish midfielder as double Barcelona raid takes shape

Tottenham are keen to sign Barcelona duo Dani Rodriguez and Pablo Torre (on loan with Girona)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is planning for the future and reports claim that the manager has his eye on two exciting Barcelona youngsters.

The Catalans continue to face financial challenges which could mean they are forced to part ways with several players this summer to balance the books.

A number of their young talents have emerged as targets for Premier League sides and fresh reports suggest that Tottenham are looking to take advantage of their situation.

According to Spanish outlet ENoticias.cat, Spurs have already made an ‘unexpected offer of €30m (approx. £25.6m) for Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan with Girona, who have enjoyed a fantastic season and currently sit third in the LaLiga table.

Torre has played a key role in their success having made 24 appearances for them this term, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process.

Postecoglou is keen to bring in a box-to-box midfielder and Torre has the ability to play in that role. He is touted to have huge potential and could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for Spurs should they be able to get a deal done.

Whether or not €30m will be enough to lure him away from Barcelona remains to be seen.

Tottenham plot double raid on Barcelona

Torre isn’t the only young Barcelona star Tottenham have on their radar, however, with Dani Rodriguez being another they are looking to lure to North London.

The 19-year-old winger, who is yet to make an appearance at senior level, is considered to be one of the most promising players in the Catalans’ youth set-up.

Tottenham have been scouting Rodriguez for some time and according to Mundo Deportivo, they are ‘serious’ about signing him this summer.

Spurs have now received a big boost in their pursuit of the teenage forward, with a new report claiming that Rodriguez is ‘determined’ to leave Barcelona this summer.

His contract will expire at the end of the season but Barcelona have the option to extend his deal by another two years.

Despite this, Rodriguez’s entourage believe that a ‘friendly agreement’ can be reached with the club so that he can move on this summer, although they will likely extend his contract so he can’t leave on a free transfer.

Tottenham’s young revolution led by Postecoglou and his team is well underway and the manager hopes Torre and Rodriguez will follow Djurgardens IF wonderkid Lucas Bergvall to the club this summer.

