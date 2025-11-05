Micky van de Ven’s incredible goal for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night has had supporters around the world purring, with some demanding they award him the ‘Puskas award’ now and with beaming manager Thomas Frank comparing him to arguably the greatest player of all time.

The Dutchman has comfortably been Tottenham’s best player this season, not only marshalling a defence that has conceded just eight times so far – a tally bettered only by Arsenal, though matched by two other sides. But it’s not only his defensive prowess that Van de Ven has thrived, scoring an incredible six goals in 15 appearances to thrust him right to the very top of the club’s goalscoring charts.

However, his strike on Tuesday night, as FC Copenhagen were well beaten 4-0 in the Champions League, was comfortably his best yet, with his burst from one penalty area to another, which saw him dribble through several challenges, completely breaking the internet.

In reaction to the strike, fans have marvelled at his goal and drawn comparisons to two Tottenham legends in the process.

Commenting on Facebook, Owen Jakes wrote: “If Son’s goal was a Puskas Award winner. Then this is as well ”

Daniel White also added: “Just me or does this remind you of the Bale solo goal for Spurs in Europe? What a goal that is fair play.”

Ben Barnes also compared Van de Ven to the Spurs legend, adding: “Dude is like Bale [swear word]. Stick him upfront!!”

Mark Banks also wrote: “Finished like a striker, dribbles like a winger, ran like a sprinter.”

Michael Baker couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Arsenal either, commenting: “Wouldn’t see Saliba or Gabriel do that.”

Thomas Frank compares Van de Ven to Lionel Messi

Spurs boss Frank, meanwhile, claimed Van de Ven looked like prime Lionel Messi as he was racing forward for his stunning solo strike.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Frank said: “It seemed like we had Lionel Messi turned into Micky van de Ven.

“Running from his own goal all the way to the other end and scoring a fantastic goal.

“I think he’s our top scorer in all competitions so he can keep going. He can keep walking past me if he’s angry after the game if he delivers like this!”

That last comment was in reference to the Dutchman ignoring his manager’s instructions to thank the fans following Saturday’s home loss to Chelsea, along with fellow defender Djed Spence.

OH MY WORD MICKY VAN DE VEN 🤯 Incredible goal by the Spurs centre half, as he runs the full length of the pitch before a fantastic finish past Kotarsi – INCREDIBLE GOAL! Watch live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/txG6v8s8jH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

While Tottenham were able to get their home form back on track against a toothless Copenhagen side, it will be much tougher against a resurgent Manchester United this weekend.

Frank will be hoping to have his best attacker this season, Mohammed Kudus, back for that game after the Ghana winger missed the latest Champions League outing with a knock.

