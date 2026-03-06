Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven are both expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Tottenham Hotspur’s situation is going from bad to worse after reports in Italy claimed one of the club’s most valuable assets has decided he wants out of the club this summer, while TEAMtalk sources led the way last week by claiming the club has already identified a France-based replacement.

A soul-destroying 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening means Tottenham Hotspur have now gone 11 games without a Premier League dating back to December 28 – their worst run of form since 1975. That leaves Spurs just a point clear of the relegation zone and in a desperate race for survival, which a growing portion of experts fear they are now losing.

As a result, a first relegation since 1977 – 49 years ago – is now staring the north London giants in the face.

If they are to pull clear of danger, they will need some of their big-name stars to dig deep and lead them to safety, though The Sun on Thursday alleged that one of these in, Guglielmo Vicario, was facing the chop by interim boss Igor Tudor for the clash against the Eagles.

That report ultimately proved inaccurate, though reports in Italy now suggest that Vicario has already mentally checked out at Spurs and is already contemplating a summer return to Italy, having been left ‘drained’ by the club’s ongoing struggles.

Now, according to Tuttosport, Vicario feels he is being left increasingly exposed at Spurs and has been left frustrated by their horrible season that has seen them plummet down the table.

They claim that during the loss on Thursday that the 29-year-old ‘teleported a thousand kilometres’ to Turin during the game, such is his desperation to secure a summer move to Juventus this summer.

The paper also suggests both Inter Milan and AS Roma are keeping a close watch on his situation ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Either way, the report claims that Vicario is certain he wants out, while a suggestion that he has not quite warmed to interim boss Tudor has only added to that exit desire.

Spurs will not block Vicario exit as replacement is identified

Indeed, TEAMtalk reported last week that Spurs were very much open to the five-times capped Italy goalkeeper’s departure this summer in what is sure to be a summer of change in N17, regardless of what division the club finds itself in.

We understand a fee in the region of €25m to €30m (up to £26m, $34.5m) will be placed on Vicario’s head; a fee that is likely to attract plenty of attention and will not deter his suitors.

And with the money generated from his sale, sources can reveal that Spurs have already been doing their due diligence on several would-be replacements between the sticks.

To that end, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed last week that Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Manchester City’s James Trafford, and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs are among the shot-stoppers attracting attention.

However, the club’s top pick looks increasingly likely to come from France, with Bailey revealing that club scouts have now recommended the signing of Lens’ standout, Robin Risser, has emerged as a very firm option.

Risser, just 21, has been a revelation for Lens this season, playing a pivotal role in their unexpected rise as Ligue 1 title contenders.

His commanding performances have not only caught the eye of Spurs’ scouting and recruitment department but have also put him firmly in the frame for a place in France’s World Cup squad.

Interest in his services, however, remains fierce. Alongside Tottenham, the keeper has also caught Newcastle’s attention after manager Eddie Howe lost faith in Nick Pope and with a decision yet to be made on loanee Aaron Ramsdale.

Nottingham Forest are also keen.

But we understand it is Spurs who are showing the strongest interest at this stage, and with a departure for Vicario seemingly gathering genuine pace, Spurs know they will need to sign a new custodian this summer.

Tottenham latest: Elite young star wants out; Tudor sack; Porro exit claims

Meanwhile, a supremely talented young Spurs defender has become a top target for a number of leading European clubs this season after making a massive impression during his current loan stint in Germany, TEAMtalk can reveal.

In the wake of the club’s struggles, and amid a shock from his agents he has not been handed a chance, a summer departure now also looks increasingly likely after it was made clear he will not drop down to play in the second tier.

Elsewhere, Pedro Porro has apparently come clean on his dream to play for Real Madrid, with the comments coming after his temper-tantrum was observed by a commentator during Thursday’s loss to the Eagles.

Whether interim boss Tudor, who has now overseen three losses in three games, sees out the season remains to be seen.

And according to our information, Tottenham bosses are actively assessing options to replace the Croatian amid what has been described as a fear that the club’s overlords, ENIC, have blundered by appointing him.

With that in mind, a top option to replace him in the dug-out has now been identified.

