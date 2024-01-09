Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has told Timo Werner that the only way he can make his Tottenham Hotspur spell successful is by getting off to an electric start – though there is serious concern over whether he will manage this.

Werner has played in the Premier League before, with Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea. After joining the Blues for a £45million fee in the summer of 2020, the forward went on to bag 23 goals in 89 games. During Werner’s time at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

After previously ripping it up for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, Werner was expected to establish himself as one of Chelsea’s most prominent attackers for years to come. But he developed a reputation for missing a host of good chances, and the patience of his employers eventually grew thin.

In August 2022, the West London side sold Werner back to Leipzig for just £25m, seeing Chelsea take a £20m hit on him.

However, the German has not been able to rediscover his previously brilliant form at Leipzig, and he has fallen down the pecking order this term.

Incredibly, Werner could now return to London, but not with Chelsea. It recently emerged that Tottenham have held extensive talks with Leipzig over signing Werner to add to their forward options.

Spurs sold talisman Harry Kane in the summer, while manager Ange Postecoglou will have to do without captain Son Heung-min when he jets off to represent South Korea at the Asian Cup, which starts on Friday.

Spurs have moved quickly to bolster their attacking ranks by striking an agreement for Werner’s arrival. As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs will pay the 27-year-old’s wages while loaning him until the end of the campaign.

Tottenham set to sign Timo Werner

The North London outfit will also have the option to buy him for €17m (£14.6m), should he impress and prove his doubters wrong.

Hamann, who helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2005, has provided his opinion on Werner’s move. He thinks the only way the transfer will be successful is if Werner shines while Son is away – but as the player is low on confidence, it is unlikely this will happen.

“He may have the potential. Because Son is at the Asian Championship, he has the opportunity to play in the next four or five weeks,” he said during an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

“He has to present himself better than in Leipzig, where he has played little or no role in the last few months. Whether he will find the form he had a few years ago before he went to England is anyone’s guess.

“I think the chance is there, but of course the risk is also there. He’s going there for six months, but he has to deliver. In England – because of his time at Chelsea – he doesn’t have the best standing in a competitive league. There are no easy games there.

“There aren’t one or two games where you say: ‘Now I’m going to come in and score one or two goals’. He has to give full throttle right from the start. I have my concerns about whether he is able to do that at the moment.”

