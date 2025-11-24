Tottenham Hotspur have been warned as to why they should steer clear of top striker target Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, although TEAMtalk has a completely different take on the situation.

We’ve been right on top of Spurs’ hunt for a new No.9 and understand that there is genuine interest in bringing the England forward back to the Premier League in the new year.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 19 that Toney would be willing to take a pay cut of around 50 per cent to join a a Prem club this winter.

Meanwhile, in our latest report on the Al-Ahli frontman, another source, Dean Jones, highlighted two problems with a potential to England for the 29-year-old.

Tottenham‘s interest in Toney is an obvious one due to the links with his old Brentford boss Thomas Frank, while Dominic Solanke’s continued spell on the sidelines has left the Spurs chief short on central striking options.

However, Spurs expert and Lilywhite Rose owner John Wenham believes the club should wait for Solanke to regain fitness rather than going all out for Toney this winter.

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News about a move for Toney, Wenham said: “It could only be a full-term investment. You’ve got massive money and he’s over 30.

“I don’t really like him. Listening about him, I just don’t don’t really get on board with him if I’m being honest with you. When we were linked with him before, I didn’t really want him, and I would have much preferred Solanke, and we got him.

“I still prefer Solanke to him. I would just rather that Solanke came back to fitness rather than signing Toney on any sort of basis, I’m being honest with you.

“And I know Frank has worked with him before and likes him and relies on him, but I just think Solanke is a better footballer.”

Ivan Toney just what Tottenham need

Some of Wenham’s argument is based around how poor Toney was in his final season at Brentford, although there were mitigating factors behind that.

The striker netted just four times in 17 appearances after returning halfway through the 2023/24 campaign, when his eight-month ban for breaching Football Association gambling rules came to an end.

He clearly struggled to find his form again after that enforced break, although there were also genuine fears he was past his prime at that stage.

Toney has been sensational in the Saudi Pro League, though, scoring 41 goals in 60 games and rediscovering his scoring touch – albeit, it has to be said, in a weaker environment than the English top flight.

You could argue that Toney is exactly the sort of striker that Tottenham need right now, a menace to opposing defences and lethal when he gets his chances.

Richarlison has never really been that, while Solanke is now spending more time on the sidelines than the pitch, and the jury is still very out on loan signing Randal Kolo Muani, who has yet to find the net in a Spurs shirt.

Frank needs a striker who he knows and can trust, and bringing back Toney would make a ton of sense for Tottenham in January, as long as the deal is a favourable one for a player who turns 30 in March next year.

