West Ham distraught as Tottenham plot to steal Lopetegui’s first big Hammers target

Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez will likely be on the move this summer, with Tottenham and West Ham heavily linked with the talented striker.

The Hammers’ prospective new manager Julen Lopetegui has informed the club that he wants to sign a new front man and the Mexican is at the top of their shortlist.

Gimenez is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe. He signed for Arne Slot’s Feyenoord in 2022 and has scored a fantastic 49 goals in 86 appearances for the Dutch club.

He fired his team to the Eredivisie title last season and he has continued his amazing form this term. Reports suggest he’s ready for his next challenge and a move to the Premier League is on the cards.

TOTTENHAM LATEST: Postecoglou grinning as Chelsea star snubs Newcastle in favour of Tottenham switch

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Gimenez for some time and Ange Postecoglou is determined to add a new quality centre-forward to his squad.

West Ham are ready to provide competition for the 23-year-old’s signature, but a fresh report suggests that Spurs are in the lead in the race.

Tottenham leading the race for West Ham target

According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham are ‘prioritising talks’ to to sign Gimenez and ‘pressing ahead’ with negotiations with his entourage.

It’s claimed that Spurs have been sending scouts to watch the forward in action ‘throughout the campaign’ and have been convinced to make a move.

Gimenez could be brought in as a replacement for Richarlison, who is ‘increasingly’ likely to leave the North London club this summer. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the Brazilian.

Tottenham have made an enquiry to Feyenoord to ascertain how much they’d have to pay to sign Gimenez.

His signing will allow Heung min-Son to play as a winger more frequently next term – which is undoubtedly his best position.

Spurs have considered a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney but their interest in the England man has cooled, with Gimenez now thought to be their top target.

West Ham may well rival Tottenham with a bid for Gimenez but they are yet to shore up their interest in him with a concrete enquiry. Lopetegui is therefore likely to miss out on his top striker target and will have to look elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: West Ham target and ex-Tottenham star ‘open’ to £20m Premier League move