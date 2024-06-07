Exclusive: Tottenham, West Ham get greenlight to sign electric winger as Postecoglou spies reunion

Former Celtic star Jota has had an unsettled year in Saudi Arabia and TEAMtalk sources say Tottenham or West Ham could give him an escape chance.

There has been much discussion about the winger’s future as he looks to secure a move away from Al-Ittihad that would give him more playing time.

Jota has struggled to settle in the Gulf State and could be one of a few big names that could leave the Saudi Pro League when the summer transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with moves away from Al-Ittihad and some other clubs from Saudi have considered launching an offer for him.

Jota has made just 16 appearances this season and TEAMtalk understands Al-Ittihad are open to letting him go for the right price this summer.

Sources have confirmed that Jota still has interest from the Premier League and Tottenham and West Ham were ‘very keen on him’ in the summer of 2023.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou knows him well from their time together at Celtic, where the Portuguese star scored 28 goals and made 26 assists in 83 matches.

Jota is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes and his team are working hard to find a solution for the talented forward.

Jota eyes return to Europe

Transfers away from the Saudi Pro League can be complicated due to tax issues and players will be forced to pay large sums should they leave before completing two years in the country.

This has halted the departures of some who have been keen to leave – with Karim Benzema being one recent example.

However there is a possibility that a loan move can be sanctioned that would allow Jota to bypass this problem and play in Europe next season.

Gestifute, the agency owned by Mendes, are looking to find a club willing to agree to a loan with an option or obligation to buy included in the deal.

TEAMtalk sources are confident that a move will be sanctioned for Jota and if the winger does not end up in the Premier League he will be at a Champions League playing side.

There has been contact with the player’s camp from two as yet unnamed Seria A sides who are huge fans of the winger and would be keen to add him to their ranks.

Al-Ittihad are looking to recoup the £25m they spent and will demand that fee for any permanent sale. They hold all the cards in negotiations as he is contracted until 2026.