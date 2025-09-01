What Tottenham can expect from Randal Kolo Muani and permanent signing chances rated

Tottenham finally have the new striker they’ve been hunting in the final weeks of the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk has taken a look at exactly what Randal Kolo Muani can offer and whether his move could eventually become permanent.

The France international has arrived on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, subject to international clearance and work permit.

There is no option or obligation in place to sign the 26-year-old after the loan runs out, but Thomas Frank has still revealed his delight at having a No.9 with true Champions League pedigree on board.

Speaking to Tottenham‘s official website, Frank said: “Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team.

“He’s a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle.

“We are all excited for what Randal can add to the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Kolo Muani himself added: “I’m really happy and very proud to be at such a great club. I can’t wait to meet my team-mates, all the fans and to get out on the pitch.

“I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the Club and the fans. I will give everything for this team.”

What Kolo Muani gives to Tottenham

A versatile attacker who can operate across the forward line, Kolo Muani made his professional debut for Nantes back in 2018.

Spending three seasons in the Ligue 1 side’s first team, he quickly grew into a key player for Les Canaris, scoring 23 goals for them while, in his final season, he helped them to the Coupe de France – Nantes’ first major honour in over 20 years.

His performances in his homeland earned him a switch to Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022, where he ripped up the Bundesliga with 43 goal involvements in just 50 appearances for Die Adler.

Kolo Muani then helped PSG to two Ligue 1 titles before joining Juventus in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 16 Serie A outings.

The powerful attacker is a physical presence who will give Tottenham great pace through the middle and decent aerial ability. His style is completely different to current strikers Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, with the latter reportedly facing ankle surgery that could rule him out for two to three months.

Kolo Muani has spent the majority of his career playing through the middle but Frank can also utilise him out wide, especially after Tottenham failed to sign a replacement for Son Heung-min on the left wing this summer.

In terms of him signing permanently, it’s a worrying sign that Tottenham did not exercise a longer-term option to secure his future – something they regularly do with deals like this one.

It means Frank working with and hopefully improving a player who will not be at Spurs for the long-term.

To that end, it can only be hoped that Kolo Muani is true to his word and is indeed ready to give his all for a shirt that it’s highly unlikely that he will be wearing next season.

The France international looks poised to make his Tottenham debut after the international break, when Frank’s men head to West Ham for a big London derby.

