Fabio Paratici looks unlikely to return to Tottenham after Levy exit

In a surprise turn of events, it’s now being reported that former sporting director Fabio Paratici is unlikely to return to Tottenham Hotspur as expected, with TEAMtalk detailing how that could affect Thomas Frank going forward.

The Italian, who has been the architect of some of the club’s best signings in recent years, was expected to return in an official capacity after his FIFA ban from his time working in Serie A came to an end.

Outgoing chairman Daniel Levy was said to be the driving force behind Paratici’s Tottenham return, but his sudden departure has now thrown massive doubt over the move.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Paratici will now consider his options after Levy’s departure, while TBR Football‘s Graeme Bailey now has more information on the potential U-turn.

Bailey has now revealed that Levy expected to be in charge of the Lilywhites for at least one more year and was keen on bringing the former Juventus director back on board.

Paratici is likely to look elsewhere for his next permanent role, as per Bailey, who said: “Fabio Paratici is unlikely to take up the role previously discussed and agreed.

“Daniel Levy knew the change was coming at some point, but it has come earlier than they thought – belief was he might have another season so obviously he wanted Paratici involved.

“Now Levy has gone, we are told it is ‘unlikely’ that Paratici will be taking up an official role at the club and will look elsewhere for his next permanent role.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Potential Paratici U-turn a blow for Tottenham

It’s all change at Tottenham with Vinai Venkatesham, who joined in April, set to continue as Chief Executive Officer, while he will have an increasingly important role to play after Levy’s exit.

Venkatesham oversaw the appointment of Thomas Frank and has also worked closely with technical director Johan Lange, whose position would have come under some scrutiny had Paratici returned.

Talk of a potential £4bn takeover in north London persists, but for now the structure of the club has been stabilised – albeit without Paratici returning by the looks of it.

Not being able to fully tap into the 53-year-old’s knowledge of Italian football in particular, along with his connections throughout Europe, would be a blow to Frank going forward when it comes to adding more quality to his first-team squad.

Paratici had a major role to play in the signings of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario in particular from his homeland.

He also gave unofficial advice over important further additions during Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou’s reigns in north London.

Having him back on board again would have enabled Tottenham to attack the Italian market again in January and next summer, especially given talk that more money will be injected to improve Frank’s squad further.

However, Spurs now face an anxious wait to see where Paratici ends up next – if it’s not with them.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Levy legacy sees Tottenham explode back into race to sign missing Thomas Frank link

🔵 Tottenham determined to sign €50m winger after Daniel Levy exit – but he dreams of Liverpool move

🔵 Tottenham told they’ve signed Richarlison Mark II in ‘not most technically gifted’ striker