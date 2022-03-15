Tottenham have made a ‘formal offer’ to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay with a report revealing why a deal would benefit both clubs.

The 28-year-old Dutchman joined Barcelona last summer via free agency. Depay had got his career back on track at Lyon after a difficult spell in England with Manchester United between 2015-17. Depay operated at close to a goal every other game in France before Barcelona swooped in 2021.

The lively attacker is currently Barcelona’s top scorer in LaLiga this season with 10 goals to his name. However, the club’s January business would suggest there are serious reservations regarding the Dutch international.

Indeed, Barca drafted in Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore in the winter window. Aubameyang has hit the ground running, notching five goals in six league matches thus far.

Depay had struggled with an Achilles injury in the early party of 2022. But upon returning to full fitness, he is yet to start a league match with the raft of January additions now preferred by Xavi.

As such, Spanish outlet AS (as cited by Sport Witness), report Depay could leave the Camp Nou after just one season. What’s more, it’s claimed Tottenham have lodged a ‘formal offer’. At present, the proposal has not drawn a clear response from the Spaniards.

The article cites reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero. While details on the exact nature of the apparent offer are slim, it’s noted any move would be in the upcoming summer and cost a fee.

Depay transfer works for both clubs

The report goes on to detail why Barca would sell, noting the club sense an opportunity to make a quick buck on a star who is no longer a regular starter.

Though their finances have recovered to some degree, Barcelona are not out of the deep water yet. Selling a free agent signing for a transfer fee after just 12 months would represent savvy business.

Atletico Madrid in for Emerson Royal as Tottenham flop looks for exit Emerson Royal on his way out of Spurs as Atletico Madrid interest in cut price deal

Widespread reports have put Barca in the frame to sign Erling Haaland this summer. But if the Norwegian moves to Man City, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could be targeted instead. Depay’s exit would free up both funds and a squad space for that pursuit.

From Tottenham’s perspective, they would be adding another potent attacking threat to their forward ranks. Supplementing the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski with Depay can only be a good thing.

Cristian Romero told retribution is coming

Meanwhile, Ray Parlour has added his voice to the criticism of Tottenham star Cristian Romero after he mocked Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire, 29, scored an own goal on 72 minutes to bring Spurs level for the second time at Old Trafford on Saturday. Romero rubbed salt in the wound by laughing in the England star’s face. However, the Red Devils had the last laugh as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his hat-trick to give United a 3-2 triumph.

The Sky Sports pundits were not impressed with the South American. And now, former Arsenal midfielder Parlour believes Romero will pay for his actions.

“I’m with Roy Keane,” said Parlour. “I’ll be waiting for him in the next game, do him.

“You can take him out though. Go for a tackle and get a yellow card for it. Don’t do it 100 per cent, just take him out.

“I got brought up in an era where you do that. Martin Keown, Tony Adams. They know exactly who’s taking the mickey out of people and they do him.”

PAPER TALK: Man Utd plot big response to Man City raid with Harry Kane transfer ‘reignited’