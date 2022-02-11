Tottenham could be on the end of a ‘win-win’ situation after a report revealed Valencia already have new plans for loanee Bryan Gil.

The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to his home country last month when joining Valencia on loan. Bryan Gil had failed to make an impact with Spurs since arriving from Sevilla for around £21.6m last summer.

Indeed, less than 90 minutes of Premier League football came Gil’s way across nine cameo appearances this season.

Nonetheless, the absence of an option or obligation to buy suggested Tottenham still harboured hope Gil could come good in England down the line.

Gil has wasted little time in re-establishing himself back in Spain with Valencia.

His displays in his three matches thus far have all been encouraging. Indeed, reports from the Spanish media declared he is already ‘adding magic’ at Valencia.

Valencia to extend Bryan Gil stay?

Now, Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Cadena Ser), reveal Gil could be in line for a lengthier stay in Spain.

They state an extension to his six-month loan spell is already a ‘hot topic’ at Valencia. Gil reportedly ‘finally feels valued’, and plans are thus already underway over adding an extra season onto his loan spell.

The prospect is described as a ‘win-win’ situation for all parties involved, including Tottenham.

That’s because Gil will develop far quicker by playing regular football at elite level. Tottenham could also receive a second loan fee to boost their coffers. Furthermore, Gil would then return to north London a much improved player.

Alternatively, the idea of cashing in on the forward in 2023 is touted. If he continues to impress in LaLiga, common sense would dictate his value will soar beyond the £21.6m Spurs paid Sevilla.

Conte reveals best Bentancur position

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has revealed where he thinks new signing Rodrigo Bentancur’s best position is. The Uruguay star is set for his first start in a Tottenham shirt on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves, Conte said of the midfielder: “He can play.

“I think the best position for him is to play with two midfielders. But sometimes with the national team and also with Juventus, he also played in a three but in my mind the perfect suit for him is to play with two midfielders.”

As for whether Bentancur or fellow new boy Dejan Kulusevski will actually start, Conte added: “For sure this could be a possibility.

“We have another day of training to make our decision. They are working with the team and I prefer to wait until tomorrow to make the decision on the starting XI.”

