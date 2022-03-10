Tottenham could offer Southampton their pick of two stars if it helps ease through a transfer for impressive right-back Valentino Livramento, per a report.

Southampton signed Livramento from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth a reported £5.3m. And despite being 18 when the campaign began, Livramento wasted little time establishing himself as first choice under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Indeed, the attack-minded full-back has played in 22 Premier League matches thus far. The majority of those he missed were a result of a knee injury.

The youngster already looks a superstar in the making and predictably, a quick move to a bigger club has been speculated across the media.

Chelsea could re-sign the right-back after inserting a buy-back clause into his deal. Per the Sun, that figure is reportedly set at £38m, though does not activate until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Football Insider also touted Tottenham as an interested party. Spurs signed Emerson Royal in the summer, though the Brazilian has struggled mightily thus far in England.

The Sun recently claimed Spurs are prepared to admit defeat on that particular move and are already inviting offers for the summer.

Royal out, Livramento in?

That would leave just Matt Doherty as a right-wing-back option for Antonio Conte, meaning a new face would likely be targeted.

Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence has been linked, but the latest from Football Insider puts Livramento in the frame. What’s more, according to their Spurs specialist John Wenham, Spurs could give Southampton their pick of two players to help ease a deal through.

“I’m looking at ways Tottenham could offset some of the fee Southampton will ask for,” said Wenham.

“Could we include Harry Winks in the deal? There are other players who fit that bill. Various outlets are reporting Cameron Carter-Vickers is of interest to some clubs owing to his form at Celtic.

“Is there a way we could offer him as a makeweight in the summer? It might work out, giving them a defender as they are losing a defender.

“Maybe something can be done there.”

Chelsea deal could tee up Tottenham raid

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Arsenal have both been mentioned as landing spots for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet once a Chelsea deal is completed, per a report.

It’s looking increasingly likely Chelsea centre-half Andreas Christensen will join Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

If the move is signed and sealed, Christensen will join the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in competing for a starting berth in Xavi’s defence. That will also push current fourth choice Clement Lenglet further down the pecking order.

As such, The Hard Tackle (citing a Spanish report), reckon Lenglet’s time at the Camp Nou is coming to an end.

The report describes the situation as Lenglet being ‘destined to leave Barcelona’ in the summer. However, his current contract doesn’t expire until 2026. That means Barca are in a strong position to generate as big of a fee as possible.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both named as interested parties from England in the piece. Newcastle have been linked by other outlets, though were not cited in this case.

On paper a move to Antonio Conte’s side would appear to make the most sense. The Italian operates a back three and his early spell at Spurs has been characterised by defensive errors from his backline.

Lenglet would add class and experience to Conte’s rearguard. Being deployed in a three may also aid his adaptation to the faster-paced Premier League.

