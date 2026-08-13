Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun this summer, with sources confirming they have made enquiries with his team over a potential deal.

The north London club have laid the groundwork for discussions over a potential deal that could cost in the region of €60million (£51.3m), sources close to the situation have indicated.

Balogun – the United States international who came through the ranks at Arsenal – has attracted widespread interest following an impressive campaign in Ligue 1 and a strong showing at the recent World Cup.

Newcastle United remain firmly in the picture and have monitored the 25-year-old throughout the transfer window. Meanwhile, Galatasaray and clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also made enquiries in recent days, seeking clarification on Monaco’s asking price.

Balogun scored 19 goals across all competitions for his side last season and further enhanced his reputation on the international stage. His contract runs until 2028, giving Monaco a strong negotiating position.

The French club are understood to be open to a sale provided their valuation, thought to be between €50-60million (£42.7-51.3m), is met.

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Balogun gives nod to Premier League return

The striker is confirmed to be keen on a return to the Premier League, where he would count as a homegrown player for any English club.

Some sources suggest he has already signalled his willingness to join Tottenham, though no formal offer has yet been tabled and talks remain at an early stage. Spurs would look to offload Dominic Solanke or Richarlison before signing him, sources close to the club have stated.

Earlier in the summer Chelsea, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus were among those linked with the Brooklyn-born forward but no real offers arrived. However, the focus has sharpened on Spurs in recent days as the window enters its final weeks.

With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Tottenham, under Roberto De Zerbi, are looking to bolster their attacking options.

Whether they can secure Balogun’s signature remains to be seen, but the American is clearly one of the most sought-after strikers available this summer.