Tottenham set world-record Pedro Porro asking price as Barcelona, Real Madrid plan stunning 2027 swoop – Exclusive

Barcelona and Real Madrid are exploring moves to bring Pedro Porro back to Spain, but Tottenham Hotspur would demand a world-record fee for the right-back, with sources telling TEAMtalk that intermediaries believe there is a genuine chance of a 2027 exit.

Porro committed his future to Spurs by signing a new five-year contract over the summer, but we understand that the agreement does not rule out a departure in 2027. Instead, it strengthens Tottenham’s negotiating position and ensures the club are protected financially if interest from Spain turns into a concrete offer.

The north London club are insistent that they want to keep Porro, who has established himself as one of Europe’s leading attacking full-backs since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that it would take a fee of around £75million (€88.6m / $99m) to convince Spurs to even consider his departure.

That valuation would smash the current world-record transfer fee for a right-back, which stands at the £57m (€67 / $75m) Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021.

We can reveal that intermediaries have spoken with both Barcelona and Real Madrid about Porro, with the Spanish giants showing an interest in bringing the 26-year-old back to his homeland.

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Barcelona, Real still searching for right-back answer

Barcelona are assessing their options at full-back, with sources previously revealing that the Catalan club are looking at moving on both Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. Porro’s attacking qualities and experience in the Premier League make him an appealing option as they consider changes to their defensive options.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move despite bringing in Denzel Dumfries during the summer and having Trent Alexander-Arnold in their squad. However, we understand that Madrid’s hierarchy are far from convinced they have found the definitive answer at right-back and remain huge admirers of Porro.

The defender is understood to be keen on the prospect of playing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid, giving the interest a potentially significant personal dimension.

Porro has yet to represent one of Spain’s elite clubs, having come through Rayo Vallecano’s youth system before joining the City Football Group and developing his career with Girona.

Although he formally joined Manchester City, Porro never made a senior appearance for the club. Instead, loan spells with Real Valladolid and Sporting Lisbon helped him establish himself before he made his move to Tottenham in 2023.

His performances in north London have since elevated his reputation, with his attacking output, delivery and ability to influence games from the right flank making him one of the Premier League’s most prominent full-backs.

Porro also impressed hugely at the World Cup finals over the summer, further strengthening the view that he belongs among the leading players in his position. His performances have helped maintain interest from Spain, where both Barcelona and Real Madrid are understood to be monitoring the situation.

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Tottenham to play hard ball over Porro fee

When Porro signed his new deal, he did so believing Tottenham would mount a serious challenge for Champions League qualification under Roberto De Zerbi. However, Spurs have endured a difficult start to the season and remain without a league win after six games, leaving them some way short of the ambitions that helped convince the defender to commit his future.

That situation does not mean a departure is imminent, and Tottenham remain determined to keep one of their most important players. But the new contract has not ended the speculation over his longer-term future, particularly with two of Spain’s biggest clubs showing interest.

Indeed, we understand that intermediaries are now working on Porro’s situation and believe there is a genuine chance he could leave Tottenham in 2027.

However, any deal would require a substantial financial commitment, with Spurs’ £75m valuation setting a formidable valuation for either Spanish club to meet.