Spanish media speculates whether Tottenham could ‘convince’ Xabi Alonso amid Liverpool and ‘most uncertain’ Arne Slot claim

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of convincing Xabi Alonso to replace Thomas Frank as the manager following his exit from Real Madrid have been analysed in the Spanish press, which has also pondered on whether the former Liverpool midfielder could end up replacing Arne Slot at Anfield or take over as the Manchester United boss next summer.

Alonso and Real Madrid parted ways on Monday, less than 24 hours after Los Blancos lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup to bitter rivals Barcelona. Since then, there has been speculation linking Alonso with Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and even Manchester United.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on January 12 that Tottenham like Alonso and might try for the former Bayer Leverkusen manager should they decide to sack Thomas Frank.

Frank is in danger of losing his managerial role at Tottenham, with the team 14th in the Premier League table and already knocked out of the FA Cup.

Sources have told us that Liverpool remain keen admirers of Alonso, having first tried to hire him in 2024 when Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down.

We understand that should Liverpool manager Arne Slot fail to turn things around, then the defending Premier League champions could restart talks with Alonso.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reported this week that a source at a major European club has told him that Man Utd should appoint Alonso.

Delaney revealed on Independent Sport’s YouTube channel: “Someone at another major club, another Super League club said: Well, I mean this is the sort of appointment that Manchester United should be immediately looking towards because as they put it, he is an Arne Slot/Mikel Arteta level coach who has the potential to be an elite coach.”

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, has claimed that Tottenham and Man Utd would find it tough to convince Alonso to take over, noting his chances of moving to Liverpool.

The report has stated: ‘Three major clubs value Xabi above average: Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

‘All three clubs currently have managers, but they won’t hesitate to pursue him if the opportunity arises.

‘Slot’s future is the most uncertain, Guardiola’s continued tenure has a constant question mark, and perhaps Kompany is the most secure at the moment.’

AS added: ‘It seems more difficult for clubs like Tottenham and United, who live with constant bench instability, to convince Xabi, although they would obviously like to.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Xabi Alonso backed to return to management despite Real Madrid failure

Alonso was appointed the Madrid manager only at the end of last season, and it must come as a huge blow to the Spaniard that he could not succeed at Estadio Bernabeu and had to leave midway through the campaign.

However, the former Bayer boss has been backed to get back into management by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, while ex-Liverpool and Madrid star Steve McManaman believes that he could end up at Anfield.

McManaman told TNT Sports: “Certain people, depending on who you listen to, have already started talking about some of their form. That will continue if Liverpool fail to show how good they are.

“Life as a football manager, you’re 90 minutes away from the pressure coming back on your shoulders and the fact that Xabi is now available, and his history at the club, will suggest that there’s always going to be pressure.

“But Xabi will be wanted by a number of his clubs that he’s worked as well, so I wouldn’t necessarily take it as pressure for Arne Slot because he puts pressure on himself anyway.”

McManaman added: “Xabi had a clause in his contract at Leverkusen that he could talk to a lot of his old, ex-teams, that he played for – and Manchester City. That was public knowledge.

“So, there must be a desire for him, in his mind, that he would like to manage here. But I don’t think that should have any bearing on the current manager.

“He’s a young man, Xabi. He’ll have another 25 years in the business if he wants to, so it could be right down the line.”

Flick said: “This is football, and it’s not my business.

“What I can say is that I have a good relationship with Xabi; we met in Leverkusen when I was with the national team and have stayed in touch.

“It’s football, and I wish him all the best. I’m sure he’ll have a great project soon for himself and his coaching staff.

“It’s football, and we have to move on, but he’s a great coach and has a bright future.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Winger move fails, shock Liverpool links

Meanwhile, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham have cooled interest in a Bournemouth star, but Manchester United and Manchester City are still in.

Tottenham have failed with a move for a winger who is in huge demand, with Liverpool and Manchester United also keen on him.

And finally, a Tottenham star is ready to leave and join Liverpool, who are in dire need of a player like him.