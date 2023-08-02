Xavi gives Tottenham big helping hand in hunt for Barcelona star with Postecoglou target told his ‘exact situation’

Xavi has made a hint Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie will be allowed to leave this summer, with Tottenham battling a European giant for his services.

Kessie was originally tipped to move to the Premier League in summer 2022, when he was linked with the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle ahead of the expiry of his AC Milan contract. However, the Ivorian instead opted to sign for Barca, joining the Spanish giants on a four-year deal.

Kessie went on to make 43 appearances during his first season in Catalonia, chipping in with three goals and three assists. However, he does not always start under Xavi due to other midfielders such as Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi being available to the Blaugrana legend. And Kessie could fall further down the pecking order following the arrivals of Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan.

As such, reports have begun suggesting Kessie could find a new club during the current transfer window. And according to a recent update from Spanish newspaper Sport, Tottenham are ‘serious’ about capturing the 26-year-old.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has decided on him as a perfect replacement for current option Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has emerged as a priority target for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Juventus are also interested in Kessie and have sent Barca a ‘firm’ offer for him. It includes an initial season-long loan, with Juve planning on having the right to purchase Kessie in summer 2024 for €15million (£12.8m).

However, Spurs are in a better financial situation than Juve and should therefore be able to blow Max Allegri’s side away with a larger bid fairly easily.

In a recent interview, Xavi was asked why Kessie did not feature in Wednesday’s friendly against his former club Milan. The coach replied (via Fabrizio Romano): “Franck did not play due to some slight discomfort. Regarding his future, I can say that he knows exactly what the situation is.”

Tottenham could sign Franck Kessie after Xavi comments

Xavi does not specifically state that Kessie is up for sale. However, that is highly likely to be the case given the amount of midfield competition he has. Plus, it would make sense for Barca to sell him while he is picking up interest from multiple sides.

A transfer also fits in with what Barca president Joan Laporta said in July, when asked about a Spurs double deal for Clement Lenglet and Kessie. He revealed that he expects to reach an agreement with Spurs for Lenglet, while adding that ‘if Kessie wants to leave, we will respect it’.

Since those comments, Spurs have put themselves on the verge of bringing Lenglet back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following his initial loan.

Lenglet and Kessie could therefore become Spurs’ fourth and fifth new arrivals of the summer. James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon have joined Postecoglou’s squad already.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands one club are considering a world-record bid for Harry Kane, and it’s not Bayern.