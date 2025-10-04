Thomas Frank's decision to change Xavi Simons' role at Tottenham has been backed by a former scout

A former Tottenham scout has told a Spurs new boy he “should just be happy to be playing” as suggestions Thomas Frank has got it wrong have been rubbished.

Spurs signed eight players in the summer window and some have adapted to their moves better than others. It’s fair to say that Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus have had some of the best games, though both have Premier League experience.

But the most expensive signing, Xavi Simons, has been the subject of conjecture.

In six games so far, he has one assist and is yet to score, largely playing on the left wing, despite spending most of his career as a No.10.

It’s been suggested that Frank would get the most out of him if he played him in the centre, but former Tottenham scout Bryan King feels there’s little in those claims.

He told Tottenham News: “I think Simons should just be happy to be playing.

“If he’s in the starting XI, then he hasn’t got much to argue with. If he was a one-footed player and he was playing on the left, then maybe he would be upset, but he isn’t.

“A lot of players now are so versatile that they can cover different positions quite easily. These things tend to take time.

“Sometimes players find it hard to settle, and they want to impress, but things aren’t going their way. When you move to a new club, things take time, both on the pitch and off it.”

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Ranking SIX Tottenham left-wing options, including TWO spectacular January targets, after Xavi Simons debut

How has Simons’ role changed?

A look at Simons’ season heatmap at RB Leipzig last season on SofaScore shows he actually spent a lot of time on the left, but most of that time was just beyond the half way line.

That suggests he often picked the ball up and sprayed it forwards – he’s got a great long ball on him and that led to seven Bundesliga assists last term. He also averaged 68 touches of the ball per game.

Meanwhile, at Tottenham, he’s averaging far fewer touches of the ball per game – 45.7.

He’s also touched the ball more often further up the field, meaning he’s got less chance to play a ball through to an attacker, taking away one of his best skills.

Though he is getting minutes in a top Premier League side, he’s not being given the chance to do what he does best by hugging the touch line, and though he’s tried to drop inside to pick the ball up, it’s clearly not happening for him as much as it was at Leipzig just yet.

Tottenham round-up: £80m fee needed for Semenyo

Tottenham have been back in the mix for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo after the summer, with the forward in red-hot form, scoring six goals and assisting three more this season.

They’ve been told if they’re to sign him, they’ll likely have to part with £80million.

Meanwhile, it’s been speculated that Conor Gallagher’s struggles in learning Spanish could see him look to move back to London, giving Tottenham a chance of signing their midfield target.

And, Spurs and Chelsea could do battle for Brazilian forward Rayan, who’s been likened to Adriano.

Which new Tottenham signing will have biggest impact this season?