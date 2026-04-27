Tottenham’s end-of-season planning has been dealt a significant blow, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Xavi Simons will not feature again this year after suffering an ACL rupture against Wolves.

The Dutch paymaker, who arrived from RB Leipzig in a £52million move last summer, has been a key figure for Spurs across the campaign, making 28 league appearances and growing in influence, particularly since Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment.

His energy, creativity and versatility had made him central to the manager’s system during a crucial stretch of the season, notching a goal and an assist in their recent 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Sources have indicated that Simons had been fully committed to the club’s survival push and was prepared to remain at Tottenham should they retain their Premier League status.

His focus had been firmly on helping the team avoid relegation, with no immediate desire to seek a move elsewhere under those circumstances.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed last week, Spurs have been drawing up contingency plans for next season that account for both Premier League and Championship scenarios.

Within those internal discussions, Simons was among a group of players the club had identified as potential saleable assets, largely due to the level of interest he has attracted and his market value. That situation has now changed entirely.

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Simons blow reshapes Tottenham plans

The severity of Simons’ injury means Tottenham’s plans will have to be adjusted.

Any potential summer exit is effectively off the table, with the focus now shifting to his recovery and reintegration ahead of next season.

His absence also removes a key option from De Zerbi’s squad at a pivotal point in the campaign.

In the short term, Spurs are hopeful that James Maddison will return to fitness in the final weeks of the season.

The England international is expected to play a leading role in compensating for the loss of Simons, offering creativity and control as Tottenham look to navigate the run-in.

Simons’ injury is a setback both for the player and the club, not only in terms of immediate performance but also in how it reshapes Tottenham’s broader squad strategy heading into what is shaping up to be a defining summer.

De Zerbi is looking to add experience to his squad, with an agreement in principle reached with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson reached, while a move for Rangers right-back James Tavernier is being explored, as we exclusively revealed today.

We understand that three players who Spurs will not allow to leave under any circumstances are Conor Gallagher, Archie Gray, and Maddison.

But every other player who are not sidelined through injury will effectively be up for grabs this summer if Spurs are relegated, so big changes are on the horizon for De Zerbi and his team.

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