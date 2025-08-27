Tottenham ‘discover’ £60m winger’s ‘decision’ after ‘holding talks’

Tottenham Hotspur have learned whether Xavi Simons will join Thomas Frank’s side if he has the chance to play for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, according to a report, as Luka Vuskovic looks set to leave on a loan deal.

Son Heung-min’s departure to Los Angeles FC and James Maddison’s long-term knee injury mean that Tottenham are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. Tottenham thought that they were closing in on the signing of Eberechi Eze only for Arsenal to make a late play and strike a deal with Crystal Palace for the attacking midfielder.

This has led Tottenham manager Frank and chairman Daniel Levy to get back in the market for a winger/attacking midfielder, with Savinho of Manchester City, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and Real Madrid ace Rodrygo among the players on the north London club’s radar.

RB Leipzig star Simons is also of interest to Tottenham, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that Spurs would ‘love to have’ the Netherlands international in their team.

Romano noted at the time that Tottenham ‘made some contact a few days ago already’, only for the north London outfit to learn that the 22-year-old ‘has his heart set on a move to Chelsea’.

It seems that Tottenham are still trying to persuade Simons, with The Telegraph reporting that the Premier League club are ‘holding talks over a bid’ for the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster.

Tottenham will only make an offer if they believe that they can wrap up a deal quickly for Simons, who played both as a left-winger and as an attacking midfielder in the 2024/25 campaign and scored 11 goals and gave eight assists in 33 appearances.

Chelsea are keen on Simons, TEAMtalk understands, with our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on July 24 that the star has already approved a move to Stamford Bridge.

The sticking point is that Chelsea need to offload Christopher Nkunku to sign Simons, who is valued at £60million (€69m, $81m) by his club Leipzig.

GiveMeSport has backed The Telegraph’s claim that Tottenham have returned for Simons, reporting that they have ‘enquired about the attacking midfielder’s availability’.

However, ‘Simons’ heart is set on joining’ Chelsea, claims the report, with the winger ‘determined’ to join the Blues.

‘Simons has decided that his preference is to embark on a fresh challenge with Chelsea despite Tottenham trying to hijack the move to Stamford Bridge,’ according to the report, which has added that Spurs have ‘discovered’ that they will ‘struggle’ to convince him to change his mind.

Luka Vuskovic to join Hamburg on loan

While Tottenham are planning to sign a top-class winger before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, the north London club are about to offload Vuskovic on a loan deal.

The 18-year-old central defender officially joined Tottenham earlier this summer, after the Premier League club had reached an agreement with Hajduk Split back in September 2023.

Although Tottenham have high hopes of the Croatia international, last season’s Europa League winners are about to send him out on loan.

According to The Athletic, German club Hamburg have reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham over signing Vuskovic on a season-long loan deal.

It will be a straight loan, with Hamburg not having an option or an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Tottenham want the teenager to get more experience in a first-team setting and get valuable playing time this season.

