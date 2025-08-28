Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with their quest to sign Xavi Simons, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk that a meeting with the RB Leipzig star’s agents is imminent, as Chelsea get a major boost in their pursuit of the Dutch star.

After struggling to make an impact at Paris Saint-Germain, Simons has established himself as one of the best young attacking players in Europe at RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old has demonstrated his versatility by playing in attacking midfield and as a winger for the German club.

Simons has scored 22 goals and given 24 assists in 78 appearances for Leipzig so far in his career. The Netherlands international’s former Leipzig team-mate, Dani Olmo, described him as “a really complete player” who “has an amazing dribbling technique” on the German club’s official website in February 2024.

Chelsea have long been keen on a summer deal for Simons, but sources have told TEAMtalk that London rivals Tottenham are now making their moves to convince the youngster to switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.

TEAMtalk understands that in a dramatic twist to the summer transfer saga, Simons has touched down in London, intensifying efforts to secure a high-profile move before the window slams shut on September 1.

Known for his creativity and goal-scoring prowess, Simons is at the center of a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Tottenham.

Simons, who scored 11 goals and gave eight assists in 33 appearances last season, has already expressed his desire to join Chelsea.

An insider has disclosed to TEAMtalk: “He’s made it clear to the club that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination.”

Although this personal endorsement could prove pivotal in swaying the deal, Tottenham are not backing down.

Under manager Thomas Frank, Tottenham view Simons as the ideal addition to their attacking midfield, offering dynamism that is missing following James Maddison’s long-term knee injury and Son Heung-min’s departure to Los Angeles FC.

The north London club is scheduled to meet with Simons’ representatives imminently, armed with a willingness to match Leipzig’s £60million ((€69m, $81m) valuation.

“Tottenham are very keen and prepared to pay the asking price,” a source familiar with the talks confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Ask me anything! 📌 Dean Jones will be answering your questions TODAY between 2pm and 3pm BST. Send in your questions now here.

Chelsea still a major threat to Tottenham for Xavi Simons – sources

Even though Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to splash the cash to get a deal done for Simons, last season’s Europa League winners remain acutely aware of the player’s leanings towards Chelsea, which could complicate proceedings.

Sources close to the negotiations have also told TEAMtalk that Chelsea’s interest in Simons has surged in recent days,

Bolstered by the impending departure of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, Chelsea believe that they now have the funds to seal a deal for Simons.

Nkunku’s imminent €45m (£39m, $52.5m) switch to Milan has freed up funds and squad space at Stamford Bridge, making the Blues more optimistic about landing their target.

Leipzig, eager to capitalise on Simons’ rising, have set a firm £60m (€69m, $81m) price tag—deemed sufficient to finalise any agreement.

Latest Tottenham news: Nico Paz ‘promise’, Man Utd winger offered

Real Madrid have made a ‘promise’ to Nico Paz, as Los Blancos aim to stop Tottenham from signing the Como and Argentina international attacking midfielder before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

A Manchester United outcast has been offered to Tottenham, who have learnt Manchester City’s final decision on Savinho.

Tottenham are in talks to land a midfielder who once came very close to join the north London outfit, with his current club now desperate to offload him.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?