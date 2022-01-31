Tottenham have reportedly ‘taken steps’ to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, although competition is emerging from Newcastle.

Carrasco is in his second spell at Atletico, after Diego Simeone’s team re-signed him from Chinese outfit Dalian Professional in September 2020. This season, the wide man has registered two goals and five assists in 20 La Liga outings.

He has also made six appearances in the Champions League this term but is yet to get a goal in Europe’s elite competition.

28-year-old Carrasco has previously been on Arsenal’s radar, but the star could now join north London rivals Tottenham instead.

According to The Independent, who cite French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham will attempt to land Carrasco before the January window closes.

The Transfer Tavern also weigh in, claiming Antonio Conte’s side have ‘taken steps’ to land the 54-cap star.

He would become their second winger signing as Dejan Kulusevski is set to join from Juventus. The 21-year-old travelled to England on Sunday and will undergo a medical today.

Yannick Carrasco changes agent

Carrasco is seemingly open to a move after changing his agent recently. However, it will not be straightforward for Spurs to complete a deal.

Newcastle are also eyeing the Atletico man and could add him to Eddie Howe’s squad this month.

It would be a blockbuster capture for either Premier League club, given Carrasco’s major £60million release clause.

Ndombele set for Lyon return as Tottenham accept loan move Tottenham have accepted a loan move for Tanguy Ndombele as French midfielder is already in France ahead of deal

That would take Newcastle’s spending to around £175m. Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes have already joined the Magpies.

Defenders Dan Burn and Matt Targett, as well as £33m striker Hugo Ekitike, are all close to signing before the 11pm deadline.

Sky Sports have since moved to deny Carrasco’s switch to England, putting a potential bid from Spurs or Newcastle into doubt.

Tottenham target set for PSG move

Meanwhile, rumoured Tottenham target Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Marca put Spurs in the mix for Dembele’s services, but a deal is now unlikely.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, PSG have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Frenchman.

Barca are willing to take a big hit on Dembele as his contract expires in June, making this their last chance to get any money for him.

They want £16.6m for the attacker, but it remains to be seen if PSG will match this valuation.

READ MORE: Tottenham miss out as Mikel Arteta assistant ‘calls up target’ to convince him to join Arsenal