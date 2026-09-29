Tottenham tracking mesmerising German forward who’s loved by Jurgen Klopp – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as admirers of Younes Ebnoutalib after his outstanding start to the season earned him a first senior Germany call-up, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the names attracting growing attention after a remarkable run of form for Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he joined in January from Elversberg.

We can confirm Tottenham are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Ebnoutalib, with Premier League rivals Brighton and Everton also having watched the forward closely this season.

Ebnoutalib’s first few months in Frankfurt colours were disrupted by a knee injury, but he has put those problems behind him in spectacular fashion since the beginning of the current campaign.

The German has scored four goals and supplied an assist across his opening four games, with a hat-trick against Union Berlin proving particularly significant.

That performance was enough to catch the attention of new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp, who moved quickly to include Ebnoutalib in his squad.

Klopp was immediately impressed by what he saw, explaining the impact Ebnoutalib’s performance had on the coaching staff.

“I saw his first game of the season for Eintracht and said to myself, ‘What a player! Where did they find him?’ There was no discussion among the coaching staff. We all immediately agreed: ‘Yes, we have to include him.’”

Klopp subsequently followed through on that decision, handing Ebnoutalib his Germany debut against the Netherlands.

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The call-up also represents a significant international decision for the Ebnoutalib, who had been in line for a Morocco call-up after previously representing the country at youth level.

However, the Frankfurt star is now committed to Germany, the country of his birth, after making his senior debut under Klopp.

His rapid emergence has inevitably attracted attention from clubs monitoring the European market, with his performances for Frankfurt ensuring his reputation continues to grow.

Tottenham are understood to be big admirers of the forward and have been keeping tabs on his progress.

Brighton and Everton have also watched Ebnoutalib closely this term, with the player’s exceptional start ensuring his name is increasingly appearing on Premier League radars.

Having only arrived at Frankfurt in January, Ebnoutalib has wasted little time establishing himself as a player capable of operating at the highest level.

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