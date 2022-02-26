Watford transfer ‘agreed’ as Premier League return results in failure

Watford have reportedly ‘agreed’ the transfer departure of Ashley Fletcher after his Premier League return resulted in failure.

The Hornets signed free agent Fletcher, 26, to a five-year contract last summer after he left Championship side Middlesbrough. Since then he has been crowded out amongst a number of alternative attacking options.

That has meant he has played a measly 57 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Fletcher was afforded two starts in the Carabao Cup. And he scored in both of those games against Crystal Palace and Stoke.

However, it looks as though he has no future at Vicarage Road as the manager who signed him, Xisco Munoz, is long gone.

Claudio Ranieri has also been appointed and then sacked in the meantime, with Roy Hodgson now at the helm.

As such, Fletcher is set to move to New York Red Bulls. Football Insider report the striker has agreed to join them on loan.

It’s claimed the MLS club will take him initially on a temporary basis before converting the deal into a four-year contract.

Head coach Gerhard Struber is understood to be a big fan of the Englishman and wants him to strengthen his ranks.

The American season gets underway this weekend but the their transfer window remains open until May.

New York Red Bulls kick off their campaign with an away trip to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Fletcher, who made his Premier League debut with West Ham in the 2016/17 season, looks likely to join up with them in the near future.

Watford tracking striker starlet

Meanwhile, Watford are among a host of Premier League and Championship sides tracking National League starlet Josh Stones, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old striker is playing regularly for Guiseley in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

He has made 11 appearances so far this campaign and opened his goalscoring account during a 1-0 victory over Telford back in December.

Stones is impressing teams across the country and is also a part of the England schoolboy setup. He captained the U18 side during their recent match against Palace’s academy. The young ace also found the net as the match ended 1-1.

TEAMtalk has learned that plenty of English sides were in attendance to watch Stones, so Watford aren’t alone…

