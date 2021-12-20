The arrival of Claudio Ranieri at Watford could give them the upper hand in the pursuit of Leeds and West Ham transfer targets, as per reports.

Ranieri joined the Hornets on October 4, shortly after the sacking of Xisco Munoz. The Italian’s aim is to steer them away from the relegation zone and help them to become Premier League regulars.

Watford have put in some impressive performances since then, most notably the victories over Everton and Manchester United.

But they have also suffered with injuries and are now on the wrong side of a four-game losing streak.

The Hertfordshire club’s poor form could see Ranieri turn to the January market as a source of inspiration.

Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, claim the manager has two players in mind to bolster his squad, both of whom are at his former club Sampdoria.

The first is 29-year-old centre-back Omar Colley. He has long been a target for Leeds, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have not been unable to strike a deal as of yet.

Colley would add some extra stability to Watford’s backline. He has made 17 Serie A appearances this term, helping Sampdoria to keep clean sheets against Sassuolo and Empoli.

The second star on Ranieri’s wish list is centre-midfielder Morten Thorsby. Watford were battling West Ham for the Norwegian in the summer, only for the 25-year-old to remain in Italy.

Watford officials believe Ranieri can execute a successful charm offensive to tempt Colley and Thorsby into a move. The club would also act by ‘increasing the pressure’ on Sampdoria, presumably by submitting a big-money offer.

The Hornets will be aiming to arrest their losing streak when they travel to Wolves on Boxing Day at 12:30.

Watford ‘register interest’ in Newcastle target

Meanwhile, Watford are preparing to rival Newcastle for a Championship defender, according to reports.

Bournemouth’s Steve Cook is the man in question. Eddie Howe wants to reunite with the 30-year-old at St James’ Park.

But Football Insider claim Watford have made their interest known, as have QPR.

Cook’s contract with the Cherries expires in June. That means a summer sale would make the most sense, with Watford, Newcastle and QPR ready to act.

Cook has made 387 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Brighton in January 2012.

