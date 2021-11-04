Watford, Norwich joined by Championship clubs in race to sign keeper

Watford and Norwich are among the English teams keeping an eye on Nikita Haikin, according to a report.

Haikin is a 26-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Bodo/Glimt in Norway’s top division. He is enjoying a great campaign and has earned his first call up to the Russia national team as a result.

Haikin has kept ten clean sheets in 24 league outings so far this season. However, it is in the Europe that he has properly announced himself.

The shot-stopper was in goal as Bodo/Glimt shocked Roma in the Europa Conference League on October 21. They ran out 6-1 winners at home – the first time a Jose Mourinho side has ever conceded six goals.

Haikin couldn’t manage to keep a clean sheet against the Italian giants as Carles Perez scored in the 28th minute. But goals from Bodo/Glimt’s Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken, among others, ensured all three points stayed in Norway.

Online outlet Football Insider now provide an update on Haikin’s future. They claim that the player is being monitored by both Watford and Norwich.

Scouts from the two Premier League sides will be in attendance at Bodo/Glimt’s next match. They face Roma once again on Thursday evening.

Several Championship clubs are also keeping tabs on Haikin, although they remain unnamed. He already has experience in England, too.

Manchester City one of three clubs defender Kalidou Koulibaly would join Manchester City are said to be one of three clubs Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly would reportedly join if he was to leave Naples, with more updates on Raheem Sterling and Edinson Cavani.

Haikin was part of Chelsea’s youth setup back in 2010. He went on to have spells at Portsmouth and Reading but never really made an impact.

A transfer would be aided by the fact that he already has an English passport. That is thanks to his time here as a teenager.

Watford could be looking at Haikin as a long-term replacement for Ben Foster. The Englishman is a proven shot-stopper but at 38 years old is certainly in the twilight years of his career.

Norwich are in a similar position. Tim Krul is their number one but is now 33, which means they will soon have to find his successor.

Norwich eyeing Newcastle manager target

Meanwhile, the Canaries are planning to bring in Eddie Howe, should they part with current boss Daniel Farke.

The German has come under pressure due to Norwich’s awful start to the season. They sit bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from ten outings.

Farke stayed in charge when the club was relegated in 2019-20 but might not last if it happens again. The Daily Mail report that Howe is under consideration.

The former Bournemouth boss has been a free agent since leaving the Vitality Stadium in August last year. Newcastle are also casting admiring glances after being rejected by Unai Emery.

READ MORE: Tuchel admits Chelsea could reverse failing summer deal in January