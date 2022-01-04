Rangers have reportedly thrown out a low-ball £2million offer from English Premier League side Watford for defender Borna Barisic.

The top-flight strugglers are looking to add a left-back this month, and have also been linked with Hibernian star Josh Doig. The report in Daily Record claims that Claudio Ranieri’s men made an official offer of around £2m for Barisic.

However, that is well short of the £5m valuation Rangers have placed on one of their top players. The report also adds that the Hornets failed when they offered an extra £1.5m in bonuses.

The sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton for a fee of up to £16m has eased any financial pressure on the Glasgow club to sell. Indeed, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already been told he can reinvest some of that fee to bolster his squad.

With that being the case, the Record adds that Watford’s chase for Barisic is now over.

They are now expected to look elsewhere for a new left-back, with former England man Danny Rose so far failing to impress.

Giaretta claims Watford are chasing new talent

Meanwhile, Watford chief Cristiano Giaretta has claimed the Hornets are looking for opportunities to improve themselves everywhere, as they scout fresh talent.

Watford’s return to the top flight has proved challenging so far. Indeed, the Hornets have won just four league games this season, the latest of which came in mid November.

What’s more, they are teetering just above the relegation zone, on 13 points. That is just two more than Burnley, who are in 18th place, with a game in hand over the Hornets.

Despite results not going their way, clearly there is some talent in the Watford squad.

Summer arrivals Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King have scored 13 goals between them, in all competitions. King scored one of only five hat-tricks to be recorded in the Premier League so far this season.

Indeed, Watford gained some solace in the fact that Dennis and Ismaila Sarr will not be released for AFCON. Though that comes with controversy, as the Hornets have been accused of refusing to release the pair for the tournament.

However, Giaretta has admitted the side are looking everywhere for reinforcements in the current transfer window.

“We look everywhere. We are doing something to improve ourselves. If there are opportunities we will see. In Italy as in France and everywhere, we are evaluating every possibility, even though we know we have a competitive squad,” he told TuttoMercato.

Indeed, Watford will hope they are able to sign one or two players to boost the quality of the squad.

The side will not want to become embroiled in a relegation scrap without reinforcements, come the end of the season.

