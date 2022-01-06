Watford are ready to sever ties with full-back Danny Rose just six months after bringing him back to the club, according to a report.

Rose joined Watford on a free transfer in the summer after being released by Tottenham Hotspur. It marked a return to the club after a previous loan spell from Spurs in 2009. During his first stint, he played seven times, while he has made nine appearances so far this season.

But Rose may not be adding to them by much – if at all. According to Sky Sports News, Watford have made him available for transfer.

They signed him to a two-year contract when taking him on board during the summer. However, they are ready to move on just a quarter of the way into the agreement.

Sky Sports say Watford have told Rose he will not play for them again. Therefore, he is on the transfer list for January.

It is not yet clear who might want to take the former England international. But Watford seem willing to get him off the books as they battle relegation.

The 31-year-old is without an appearance in over a month after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Manchester City in early December. He has not returned after his one-match ban.

Nor will Rose be considered for selection in the FA Cup when Watford face Leicester in the third round this weekend.

Now, the left-back will be looking for a new club for the second time in a matter of months. After running his Tottenham contract down, Watford will be hoping it is easier to offload their unwanted man.

Claudio Ranieri has previously hinted Rose has been struggling due to fitness issues. However, he had said he wanted to work with him if he was at his peak form.

They now seem to have come to a realisation that he will not reach those levels again. Consequently, the club will be hoping to find a taker for the Doncaster-born player soon.

Watford bid for Danny Rose replacement rejected

The news comes after it was reported that Watford had seen an offer for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic turned down.

The Daily Record claims that Ranieri’s men made an official offer of around £2m for Barisic.

However, that is well short of the £5m valuation Rangers have placed on one of their top players. The report also adds that the Hornets failed when they offered an extra £1.5m in bonuses.

The sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton for a fee of up to £16m has eased any financial pressure on the Glasgow club to sell. Indeed, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already been told he can reinvest some of that fee to bolster his squad.

With that being the case, the Daily Record adds that Watford’s chase for Barisic is now over.

They are now likely to look elsewhere for a new left-back, with Rose failing to impress.

