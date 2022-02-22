Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo has insisted he is in no rush to leave Ashton Gate, despite numerous rumours linking him with a move away.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Watford and Championship rivals Nottingham Forest. Celtic also sent scout Craig Strachan to watch the striker in action this month. However, Semenyo has sent a strong message to Bristol City fans following the reports.

Speaking to SkySports, Semenyo was adamant he is in ‘no rush’ to move away from The Robins.

Semenyo did however admit it is a dream of his to one day play at the top level of football.

He said: “It has always been a dream of mine from when I was young.

“But whether it comes now or in a few years, I’m not in any kind of a rush. I just want to keep working on my game so that if I do ever get to the top then hopefully there’ll be no problems.”

Semenyo has been a silver lining for Bristol City in what has been a difficult campaign. He currently has six goals and eight assists inside the Championship this season.

A recent flurry of goals also earned Semenyo the league’s ‘player of the month’ award for January.

And while he may be happy to remain a Bristol City player for now, there will undoubtedly be a number of clubs interested in pursuing the star this summer.

Semenyo discusses preferred position

Meanwhile, the versatile forward also spoke of his preferred role on the pitch.

Semenyo has played in different positions throughout this season, as both a main striker and out wide.

But the Englishman has admitted he does have a preference where he feels he performs strongest.

He said: “I much prefer playing in the No 9. If I need to do a job out wide then I’m happy to do that, but my main position is as a striker.

“Playing out wide was tough. It was new to me. I did it out on loan too and it was all off the cuff.

“I am willing to learn that side of things as well, and I’m happy to play out there if needed, but I’d rather be through the middle.

“I feel like I can get more goals and assists there, and contribute more to the team.”

