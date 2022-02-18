Andy Carroll praises positive change at West Brom under Steve Bruce

Andy Carroll has praised his new boss Steve Bruce for the recent changes made to training sessions at West Brom.

Bruce was announced as the new West Brom boss just two weeks ago following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael. The veteran coach is yet to win in charge of his new club after two games, however did pick up an impressive point against Blackburn in their last outing. And striker Carroll has revealed that off the pitch, Bruce has already began making positive changes.

Speaking to Express&Star, the 33-year-old forward admitted the players are enjoying the new training regime under Bruce.

He said: “The training he (Bruce) puts on is sharp and intense and the lads are really enjoying it.

“There is a lot of small-sided games which the gaffer likes to do to allow competition among the lads.

“I’ve had managers in the past who haven’t liked playing five-v-five or six-v-six games.

“But the gaffer likes it and the boys do to.”

The former Newcastle boss has also brought in punishes for those that lose training matches to increase competitiveness. Carroll admitted he is pleased to have avoided being on the losing side so far.

“The day before a game, the worst player in those games has to bring the shower gels in. Thankfully, I haven’t been on the losing team yet.

“But Granty has been a few times so hopefully he’ll bring some decent Molton Browns (shower gel) in for everyone.”

The new approach to training seems to have gained a positive reaction from the squad so far.

Fans will now be hoping these changes can be implemented on the pitch, so The Baggies can mount a late charge for top flight football.

Carroll not panicking over promotion chances

Meanwhile, the veteran striker still believes West Brom can secure Premier League football this campaign.

The West Midlands club currently sit ninth in the Championship table, and are three points outside the play-off spots.

However, Carroll insisted that given how tight the table is, his side are more than capable of making up for lost ground.

He said: “Wins are, of course, important but when you look at it the league is really tight.

“None of us are pressing any panic buttons at the minute.

“We just need that bit of luck to fall our way and I’m confident, once it does, the results will flow.

“I’ve come here to score goals, create chances and win games in order to try and get us to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Championship star tipped for Prem move after tumultuous period, with West Ham the likely suitors