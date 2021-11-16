West Brom’s Quevin Castro has attracted interest from both Borussia Dortmund and SL Benfica per a report.

The 20-year-old signed from Chelsea’s under 23’s in the summer but he is yet to feature regularly for Valerien Ismael’s side. He was given a starting role in the Baggies EFL cup fixture against Arsenal earlier this season. The Portuguese midfielder showed glimpses of his potential as his side lost 6-0.

Despite that, the youngster is yet to play in the Championship this season. He’s appeared twice on the substitutes bench but has made seven appearances in the Premier League 2 for the Baggies – scoring against Newcastle under 23’s.

However, his time in the Midlands could be over already.

Castro is currently on a two-year deal with West Brom. Their heads could turn should a considerable offer be made by the several interested European clubs.

According to Suffolk News, Castro is rumored to be on the list of many clubs from his native Portugal. He appeared on both SL Benfica and SC Braga’s radar after they attended West Brom’s fixture against Arsenal last month.

Former German champions Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing his signature.

Fellow European sides TSG Hoffenheim and PSV Eindhoven are amongst the other European clubs that are touting the midfielder.

Loan deal on cards for Castro

Whilst a big transfer to Europe may happen in the future, the Portuguese starlet could move away from the Hawthorns in a loan deal.

Reports suggest numerous League One and League Two sides are attempting to secure a loan deal.

A move away from the club could provide the necessary learning experience that Valerien Isamel said the youngster needed a month ago.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael said: “Quevin has a lot of quality.

“He has a lot of principle, aggression for the six-position, he’s on the front foot.

“Technically he is very good, he’s a young player who needs to learn a lot but he plays a part in our process.

“He needs to learn, but in that position he’s got great players in front of him to learn from.”

