Conor Townsend expresses “love” for West Brom after signing extension

West Brom full-back Conor Townsend has expressed his love for the club, after signing a new deal until the end of 2025.

Townsend has been with the Baggies since 2018, after joining from Scunthorpe United. Before then, he came through the ranks at Hull City, but did not make a first-team appearance for them. The Tigers did offer him a return, but their offer was turned down by Scunthorpe.

He did have several loan spells at Carlisle United, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Dundee United before making a permanent switch to the League One side.

Since arriving at The Hawthorns, Townsend has made over 90 appearances for the club in both the Championship and the Premier League.

In an interview with the club website, Townsend said: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I love it here. I’m really excited to be here and be part of the project going forward into the next few years.

“It took a while. I was obviously behind Gibbo (Kieran Gibbs) for a little while and that was a big learning curve for me. I’ve taken that role on and performed well and I want to try and keep performing well.

“I feel the love from the fans when I go on the pitch and I think that really helps, knowing that I’m liked at the club. It helps me go out and perform with confidence.”

Townsend catching the eye of coach

Baggies head coach Valerian Ismail added:“Since I have been here Conor has played at a high level with consistency. He is a flexible player with the skill and profile we need.

“So far, he has improved in every game for us. Especially in different positions such a centre-back, where he has got even better. He has adapted to our philosophy and hits the numbers we need.

“It is a good commitment from him to the club, the team and the staff, to extend his contract. I’m delighted we can continue to work with Conor over the next few years.”

