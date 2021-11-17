Pundit makes bold claim that West Brom should go all out to sign talisman

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has stated West Brom should do everything they can to sign Daryl Dike in the January transfer window.

Currently, the Baggies have three centre-forward’s at the club. Jordan Hugill has just one goal in 13 league games and Callum Robinson has three goals to his name. Alongside them is Kenneth Zohore, who is clearly not in Valerien Ismael’s plans, having only featured twice this campaign.

The majority of West Brom’s goals have come from Karlan Grant. The left-winger boasts eight goals so far in the Championship.

Dike has hit a fantastic run of form for Orlando City this season. Scoring in his last four games, he’s notched 10 goals in 18 games for the Major League Soccer outfit.

West Brom have been linked with the striker in the past and faced stiff competition from Crystal Palace.

The United States international worked under Ismael at Barnsley and performed wonders. An instant fans’ favourite, his nine goals in half a league campaign, helped the Reds secure a play-off place last year.

Goodman believes Dike’s power is what the West Midlands side are missing.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “West Bromwich Albion haven’t got a Daryl Dike, they haven’t got that powerhouse.

“They have Jordan Hugill who is powerful in the air but in terms of dynamism and mobility maybe Daryl Dike just offers that little bit more.

“So look, I think managers we know like players that they have worked with and that they can trust and I think that [Dike] would be a very wise signing for West Bromwich Albion if they got the opportunity to make that happen.”

The American’s threat in front of goal would be a huge asset for the Baggies as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

A new face at the Hawthorns could only be beneficial for Ismael. Healthy competition for Hugill and Robinson could see the pair return to goalscoring form for West Brom.

Conor Townsend extends stay at Baggies

Conor Towsend has signed a contract extension with West Brom after his impressive campaign so far.

The Englishman signed a new deal in February and has now added another year onto that, expiring in 2025.

The 28-year-old has started every league game for his side this season. A very consistent player, he’s now one of the first names on the manager’s Valerien Ismael’s teamsheet.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ismael said: “It’s great news for the club.

“Since I have been here Conor has played at a high level with consistency. He is a flexible player with the skill and profile we need.”

He’s been at West Brom for the past three years and this campaign has had to adapt to different positions.

So far, he has improved in every game for us, especially in different positions such as centre-back, where he has got even better. He has adapted to our philosophy and hits the numbers we need,” Ismael added.

“It is a good commitment from him to the club, the team and the staff, to extend his contract. I’m delighted we can continue to work with Conor over the next few years.”

