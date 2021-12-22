England number three Sam Johnstone is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League in January and there is interest in landing him, TEAMtalk understands.

West Bromwich Albion are understood to have told him that they will consider a bid for him in the New Year as he could leave for nothing at the end of the season when his contract expires.

28-year-old Johnstone has thus far shunned West Brom’s attempts to get him to sign an extension, amid the interest from the top-flight.

Despite West Brom’s relegation to the Championship, Johnstone has maintained his place in the England squad. But to keep himself in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts, he believes he needs top-flight football.

Tottenham are one of those who are believed to be considering making a move in the New Year, dependent on West Brom’s asking price.

Spurs currently have Hugo Lloris as their number one. They brought in Pierluigi Gollini on loan to be his deputy for the season.

We understand that soon-to-be big-spending Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Johnstone as they consider a new goalkeeper.

Newcastle’s current first choice is Martin Dubravka, while Karl Darlow is his main backup.

West Ham are also watching developments. Hammers No. 1 Lukasz Fabianski is 36 and is out of contract next summer. Therefore, they are looking to sign a new shot-stopper after also signing Alphonse Areola on loan in the summer.

An earlier report from the Telegraph claimed West Ham are leading the race for Johnstone.

Rangers also in race for Sam Johnstone

It is also believed that Scottish champions Rangers are looking at Johnstone and they could even offer a pre-contract in January in view of next season and beyond.

Johnstone has made 153 appearances for West Brom since joining them in 2018. From those games, he has kept 41 clean sheets, conceding 198 goals.

Last season was his first as a Premier League number one. He played in all but one of West Brom’s games, but couldn’t save them from the drop.

On an individual basis, he performed well, though, and is now aiming to prove himself in the top-flight again.

Johnstone has kept 11 clean sheets in 22 appearances in the Championship this season.

