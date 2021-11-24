Ismael gives West Brom forward green light to leave ahead of January

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has stated that striker Kenneth Zohore is free to leave the club, per a report.

Zohore has massively struggled for game this season. Only featuring in two league games, he’s massively slipped down the pecking order. Signing for the Baggies for a reported £8 million in 2019, he was tipped by the West Brom faithful to reach big heights.

Now, Football Insider are reporting Ismael is ready to part ways with the 27-year-old.

The Dane’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and West Brom’s boss is looking to trim the wage bill at The Hawthorns.

The West Midlands club have a couple of striking options. Both Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill are ahead of Zohore but neither are finding the net as of late.

In fact, the Baggies are struggling in front of goal recently. In their last five Championship outings, they’ve scored just three times. Tuesday night saw them draw 0-0 away at Blackpool. It was Matt Phillips who lead the line for his side as Hugill and Robinson featured off the bench.

In search of first-team football, Zohore joined Millwall on loan last season. However, he played just 17 games because of a thigh injury. It’s the same injury that has seen him ruled out of 12 league games this campaign.

A move in January is looking like the best option for Zohore to reignite his career.

Ismael calls for more composure

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has called for his West Brom side to be more composed.

The Baggies missed numerous chances on Tuesday. Creating a flurry of opportunities, they failed to unlock Blackpool’s defence.

They mustered up 23 goal attempts but just three found the target.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ismael said: “We have to be a bit more calm and composed in the opposition box to finish the job.

“They had a lot of bodies in the way too, which helped them.

“We played well. We created a lot of chances, but now we need to finish the job. It’s as simple as that.”

The Baggies host Nottingham Forest on Friday evening. They’ll be looking to end their four-game winless run with a victory.

