Journalist reveals injuries could force West Brom to make January move

West Brom might have to be active in the January transfer window for a defender, according to one journalist.

The Baggies are lacking strength in depth in defensive areas due to a season-ending injury to Kean Bryan. Having to be taken off against Hull in midweek, the 25-year-old didn’t feature against Middlesbrough on Saturday. The club have now confirmed Bryan suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, which will require surgery to repair.

Dara O’Shea is already out after breaking his ankle for the Republic of Ireland during the last international break. The 22-year-old also suffered ligament damage and will still be sidelined for a few more months.

Matt Clarke is another centre-back who has had injury troubles already this campaign. The former Derby man has only featured nine times this season but seems to be back to full fitness.

According to Birmingham Mail journalist Joe Chapman, the Baggies could dive into the upcoming transfer window due to their shortages at the back.

Speaking on Twitter about Bryan’s injury, he said: “Brought in as injury cover himself, to lose him is less than ideal. If Ajayi goes to AFCON, Albion might have a decision to make in the January window. #wba”

Valerien Ismael’s men face Huddersfield after the international break. With his favoured formation being 3-5-2, the Frenchman only has four fit senior centre-backs to choose from.

However, Clarke, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre are all fantastic options to have.

If Ajayi is selected for Nigeria at the 2021 African Cup of Nations – which starts at the beginning of January – Ismael will certainly be hoping to bolster his defence in the transfer window.

Ismael struggling with time-wasters

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has stated he can’t stand when teams time-waste against his side.

Frustration is starting to boil over for the Baggies boss, who labels it as ’embarrassing’.

Speaking to the Express & Star, he said: “Honestly, at some points, I find it really embarrassing when you see players stay down for so long and the referee doesn’t say anything.

“But I always ask myself if it will be a help if I say something – or is it better to stay focused on my team.

“I just need to stay focused on myself on my team and look at the mistakes we make and the wrong decisions we make.

“But sometimes it’s hard when teams are time-wasting.