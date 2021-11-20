West Brom boss Ismael highlights key issue following fourth straight away loss

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael admitted his side must be more ruthless in front of goal as they lost 1-0 to Huddersfield.

Having conceded just six minutes in, West Brom failed to find a response despite numerous opportunities to do so. The Baggies had a total of 20 shots throughout the game, however just two were on target. And Ismael admitted after the game that the missed chances were to blame for his sides defeat.

Speaking to WBA after the game, he said: “It’s about the conversion rate at the moment. It’s an issue for us.

“We created so many chances but we need to be more ruthless.

“It’s good that we are dominating and creating chances, but at the end of the day you have to score goals.”

The defeat was West Brom’s fourth loss on the bounce away from home.

The result also meant they dropped further off the automatic promotion spots, as they now sit nine points adrift from league-leaders Fulham.

And Ismael added that given the chances his side had, it was frustrating to once again come away with nothing.

“We need to make sure we are getting the rewards for all of the effort we are putting into the game.

“When you concede an early goal, it’s never a good start but we know we have the quality to come back.

“It’s a big frustration to lose that game.

“The mentality is right, but we need to find a killer instinct in terms of scoring goals.

“This is what decides games. We created a lot of chances, but we need to get the rewards for our efforts.”

Boss questions important referee decision

Ismael admitted he wasn’t convinced Jake Livermore deserved to be ordered off against Huddersfield.

The skipper was sent off after 78 minutes for a reckless challenge on Fraizer Campbell.

However, Ismael believes that whilst the challenge was a foul, the ultimate decision was harsh.

“I don’t think it was a red card for Jake Livermore. I think it was a foul and yellow card, but not a red.

“We need to assess the situation with the red card, like we did with Darnell a few weeks ago.

“You need to fight against all of these situations, but even with ten men I think we created chances.”

READ MORE: West Brom defender hit with hefty ban after bizarre Peterborough incident